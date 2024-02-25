Raise a Glass to Pedro Pascal's Drunken SAG Awards 2024 Speech

While accepting his 2024 SAG Award, Pedro Pascal admitted he got "a little drunk" at the Feb. 24 ceremony: "I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

By Jess Cohen Feb 25, 2024 2:09 AMTags
Pedro Pascal deserves another award for this speech.

As The Last of Us star took the stage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to accept his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series honor, he admitted, "This is wrong for a number of reasons." (See all of the 2024 SAG Awards Winners here.)

"I'm a little drunk," he confessed. "I thought I could get drunk."

Though, like a true professional, he carried on. "Thank you, HBO," he continued. "Oh, jeez, Louise. I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

"I've been in the Union since 1999, so this is an incredible f--king honor," Pedro added, noting that since the ceremony is streaming on Netflix, he can swear. "To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now."

Before concluding his speech, the actor got choked up as he thanked his family. "I'm gonna have a panic attack," he said, "and I'm gonna leave."

To win the award, Pedro actually beat out The Morning Show's Billy Crudup, as well as Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew MacFadyen and Kieran Culkin.

In fact, after the 48-year-old picked up his trophy, Pedro joked to Tan France that he plans to "make out" with Kieran at the SAG Awards after-party.

"That will be my revenge," he laughed, referencing Kieran defeating him at the Golden Globes in January. Although, jokes aside, Pedro said that Kieran really is "the greatest."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It's been amazing to see him in that show," Pedro added. "To the point of which I even feel guilty about not seeing his speech tonight."

As for his own speech? "I don't remember what I said," he admitted. "I just was very surprised."

Keep reading to see all of the 2024 SAG Awards winners...

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

