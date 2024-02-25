Raise a Glass to Pedro Pascal's Drunken SAG Awards 2024 Speech

Watch : What Pedro Pascal Had to Say About Kieran Culkin at Emmys

Pedro Pascal deserves another award for this speech.

As The Last of Us star took the stage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to accept his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series honor, he admitted, "This is wrong for a number of reasons." (See all of the 2024 SAG Awards Winners here.)

"I'm a little drunk," he confessed. "I thought I could get drunk."

Though, like a true professional, he carried on. "Thank you, HBO," he continued. "Oh, jeez, Louise. I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

"I've been in the Union since 1999, so this is an incredible f--king honor," Pedro added, noting that since the ceremony is streaming on Netflix, he can swear. "To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now."

Before concluding his speech, the actor got choked up as he thanked his family. "I'm gonna have a panic attack," he said, "and I'm gonna leave."