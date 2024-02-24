Barry Keoghan Praises Sabrina Carpenter After She Performs Duet With Taylor Swift

Two weeks after confirming their romance, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan gave a public shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter after she performed onstage with Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia.

Watch: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's love story just became Instagram official.

After the "Feather" singer shared a video of herself performing with Taylor Swift onstage at the Grammy winner's Eras tour concert in Sydney, Australia Feb. 23, the Saltburn actor commented on her Instagram post with a queen emoji.

The duet took place two weeks after Sabrina, 24, and Barry, 31, publicly confirmed their romance. The two were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles.

During her headlining show at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Taylor had brought out Sabrina, her opening act, as a surprise guest to sing a duet of "White Horse," and parts of "Coney Island," while performing on a piano. The latter singer's set was canceled earlier in the evening due to bad weather.

The joint performance was extra special for the Disney star, who was a longtime fan of Taylor before they became friends and colleagues.

In her Instagram post, Sabrina shared a resurfaced tweet she wrote in 2009 when she was 10 years old, which read, "Was trying to enter a Taylor Swift karaoke contest to win tickets and a chance to meet her but they said I had to be 13 :("

The singer captioned her post, "9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s--t coming! i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will."

Don Arnold/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN

Several celebrity guests attended the concert: Katy Perry—who years ago sparked feud rumors with Taylor and is rumored to have inspired her song "Bad Blood," Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi and the "Cruel Summer" singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was accompanied by his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis.

During their visit to Australia, Sabrina and the athletes accompanied the singer on visits to the Sydney Zoo, where Taylor cheered on Ross as he fed a lion.

"Beautifully done," she told him, as seen in a video he shared on Instagram.

Ross also shared a couple of images from the concert, including a video of himself making Taylor's signature hand heart gesture while wearing numerous friendship bracelets as she performed her 2014 hit "Shake It Off" before the some 80,000 fans inside the packed venue. The experience appears to have made the athlete a bona fide Swiftie.

"I understand now," Ross wrote on his Instagram Story. "That. Was. Amazing."

