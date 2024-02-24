Barry Keoghan Praises Sabrina Carpenter After She Performs Duet With Taylor Swift

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's love story just became Instagram official.

After the "Feather" singer shared a video of herself performing with Taylor Swift onstage at the Grammy winner's Eras tour concert in Sydney, Australia Feb. 23, the Saltburn actor commented on her Instagram post with a queen emoji.

The duet took place two weeks after Sabrina, 24, and Barry, 31, publicly confirmed their romance. The two were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles.

During her headlining show at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Taylor had brought out Sabrina, her opening act, as a surprise guest to sing a duet of "White Horse," and parts of "Coney Island," while performing on a piano. The latter singer's set was canceled earlier in the evening due to bad weather.

The joint performance was extra special for the Disney star, who was a longtime fan of Taylor before they became friends and colleagues.