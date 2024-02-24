Ruby Franke's Sister Speaks Out After YouTuber Is Sentenced to Prison for Child Abuse

Ruby also apologized to her ex and their kids. "For the past four years, I've chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion," she said. "My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me."

Ruby continued, "To my babies, you are a part of me. I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in this world for you. I took from you all that was soft, and safe, and good."

Ruby's business partner Jodi Hildebrandt also received a four to 60 year prison sentence on Feb. 20, and had also previously pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse.

Ruby, 42, and Jodi, 54, were arrested last August after one of the Frankes' sons, 12, climbed out a window at the latter's home and went to a neighbor's house, asking for food and water. He was found emaciated and bearing open wounds and duct tape on his ankles and wrists, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News.