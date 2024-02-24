Spotted: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Enjoying Rare Date Night at 2024 SAG Awards

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody turned the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet into a rare date night on Feb. 24.

Gossip girl here, your one and only source for 2024 SAG Awards couples. And who am I? A big fan of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's rare date night. 

The O.C. alum and Gossip Girl star stepped out together at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the Feb. 24 event, and of course, the pair looked fashionable as ever. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

For the outing, Leighton wore a custom St. John brown floor-length satin gown and kept her accessories minimal, complementing the look with simple silver jewelry a chic messy updo. Meanwhile Adam came clad in an all-black suit with a black button-down underneath. The couple—who share daughter Arlo, 8, and a son whose name has not yet been revealed—were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet. 

Adam and Leighton are certainly in for a fun date night at the awards show, which features an impressive list of talented nominees. After all, heavy-hitters Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso are all up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Plus, actresses Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Keri Russell for The Diplomat and Sarah Snook for Succession all received nods for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. 

And while Adam and Leighton look ready to hang with Manhattan's elite at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, Adam has said the pair can usually be found keeping casual by the water or at home. 

"We'll go to the beach, my wife surfs too now and we'll kinda trade off, doing that," the 44-year-old told E! News' Courtney Lopez in November. "Hanging at home is just lovely with everyone, and then I also go with my daughter a lot of places."

Keep reading for all the incredible looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

