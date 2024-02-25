Exclusive

Proof Reese Witherspoon Has TikToker Campbell "Pookie" Puckett on the Brain at 2024 SAG Awards

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Reese Witherspoon shouted out a TikToker Jett Puckett's iconic catch phrase for his wife Campbell "Pookie" Puckett when asked about her stunning red carpet look.

What, like it's hard to keep up on TikTok trends? 

After all, Reese Witherspoon proved she can handle it after shouting out TikToker Jett Puckett's loveable catch phrase for his wife Campbell "Pookie" Puckett when she was asked for the story behind her red carpet look for the 2024 SAG Awards. (See every star's red carpet look here.)

"It's giving 'Pookie's looking fire tonight,'" Reese exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox, before quipping, "It's giving Lady in Red."

And the Legally Blonde star—who arrived at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall clad in a crimson strapless gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture and Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals—wasn't even done making jokes about her outfit inspo, adding, "No, maybe it's giving my battery's on red."

And while Reese is at the Feb. 24 event as nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (alongside Morning Show costars like Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies and Greta Lee), the 47-year-old said the true honor is the love she gets from fans for her 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde

"When anyone starts talking to me about Legally Blonde," Reese told E!, "it really touches my heart so please know that."

But Reese—who also serves as a producer on The Morning Show—isn't only happy to have her work on screen be recognized. She was also pleased to hear that her season three castmate Jon Hamm called himself "lucky" to have her as a boss. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

"It's touching," the Big Little Lies actress shared. "Because it really is a big deal to have women, in the past five years, coming into their own as producers. It helps support our work. 

Keep reading to see all the fire looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet. 

