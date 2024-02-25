Proof Reese Witherspoon Has TikToker Campbell "Pookie" Puckett on the Brain at 2024 SAG Awards

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Reveals How She REALLY Feels About All Those ‘Legally Blonde’ Quotes

What, like it's hard to keep up on TikTok trends?

After all, Reese Witherspoon proved she can handle it after shouting out TikToker Jett Puckett's loveable catch phrase for his wife Campbell "Pookie" Puckett when she was asked for the story behind her red carpet look for the 2024 SAG Awards. (See every star's red carpet look here.)

"It's giving 'Pookie's looking fire tonight,'" Reese exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox, before quipping, "It's giving Lady in Red."

And the Legally Blonde star—who arrived at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall clad in a crimson strapless gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture and Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals—wasn't even done making jokes about her outfit inspo, adding, "No, maybe it's giving my battery's on red."

And while Reese is at the Feb. 24 event as nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (alongside Morning Show costars like Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies and Greta Lee), the 47-year-old said the true honor is the love she gets from fans for her 2001 rom-com Legally Blonde.