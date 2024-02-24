Ellie Goulding and Husband Caspar Jopling Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling announced they've been broken up for "some time" after photos surfaced of the singer appearing to be in a new relationship.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 24, 2024 2:22 AMTags
CelebritiesEllie Goulding
Watch: Ellie Goulding Shares She and Husband Caspar Jopling Have Separated

Ellie Goulding is no longer saying, "Love me like you do."

The singer and her husband Caspar Jopling have split after four years of marriage, they shared on social media Feb. 23. 

The news came after photos surfaced showing Ellie—who shares son Arthur, 2, with the art dealer—allegedly kissing another man at the beach.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our [son's] best interests at heart."

The "Burn" artist went on to say that she's committed to protecting her family privacy and asked fans to respect her wishes. 

Furthermore, she reshared a message from Caspar on the separation. 

"I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship," he said in a separate Instagram Story, "that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear."

photos
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Wedding in Photos

He, too, confirmed the pair had decided to separate a while ago.

"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time," Caspar added. "Otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private."

The couple tied the knot in England in 2019, one year after getting engaged. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

3

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Caspar wrote on Instagram at the time. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with."

His love note concluded, "I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future."

Harry Herd/Redferns

Read on for a look at other singers' love lives:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

3

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

4

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

5
Exclusive

What Love Is Blind's Chelsea Said to Megan Fox After Comparison