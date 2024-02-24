Ellie Goulding and Husband Caspar Jopling Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding is no longer saying, "Love me like you do."
The singer and her husband Caspar Jopling have split after four years of marriage, they shared on social media Feb. 23.
The news came after photos surfaced showing Ellie—who shares son Arthur, 2, with the art dealer—allegedly kissing another man at the beach.
"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our [son's] best interests at heart."
The "Burn" artist went on to say that she's committed to protecting her family privacy and asked fans to respect her wishes.
Furthermore, she reshared a message from Caspar on the separation.
"I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship," he said in a separate Instagram Story, "that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear."
He, too, confirmed the pair had decided to separate a while ago.
"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time," Caspar added. "Otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private."
The couple tied the knot in England in 2019, one year after getting engaged.
"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," Caspar wrote on Instagram at the time. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with."
His love note concluded, "I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future."
