Ellie Goulding and Husband Caspar Jopling Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Ellie Goulding Shares She and Husband Caspar Jopling Have Separated

Ellie Goulding is no longer saying, "Love me like you do."

The singer and her husband Caspar Jopling have split after four years of marriage, they shared on social media Feb. 23.

The news came after photos surfaced showing Ellie—who shares son Arthur, 2, with the art dealer—allegedly kissing another man at the beach.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our [son's] best interests at heart."

The "Burn" artist went on to say that she's committed to protecting her family privacy and asked fans to respect her wishes.

Furthermore, she reshared a message from Caspar on the separation.

"I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship," he said in a separate Instagram Story, "that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear."