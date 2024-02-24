Proof Kris Jenner Is Keeping Up With Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Reunion

Watch : Katy Perry Sings Along to Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' During Eras Tour Show in Sydney

Why doesn't Kris Jenner just call Taylor up and ask for tickets?

The Kardashian family matriarch subtly showed some support for Taylor Swift on Feb. 23 by liking Katy Perry's Instagram post featuring photos of Taylor's Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia.

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy captioned a selfie with the "Cruel Summer" singer, proving they're not enemies who started out friends.

Further quashing any rumors of beef between the pop stars, Katy also shared a hilarious video of herself reacting to Taylor performing "Bad Blood," the 2014 track rumored to be about their feud.

And now, clearly Kris is giving her stamp of approval on the pals' reunion, suggesting that perhaps she is also shaking off her family's drama with Taylor, which began back in 2009 when Kim Kardashian's future husband (and now ex) Kanye West infamously interrupted her VMAs speech.

The tension was ignited again in 2016 over that phone call leak regarding the controversial lyrics of Kanye's song "Famous," which Taylor still sees as a big betrayal.