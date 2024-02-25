Traveling With Your Pet? Here Are the Must-Have Travel Essentials for a Purrfectly Smooth Trip

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pets are always there to comfort us at any moment, but when it comes to traveling, it immediately becomes overwhelming for both owners and their pets. But lucky for us, going on a trip with your furry friend doesn't always have to be a mission. With consistent practice and plenty of essentials that make your trip slighter easier (like roll-up food bowls and portable litter boxes), you'll always be able to jet-set with your furball at any moment with little to no stress. Whether you're traveling by car, plane, or train, the trick is to keep their main necessities like eating and drinking or going potty, easily accessible with portable tools you can always have at hand. This provides less stress to your pet's routine, making it easier overall for both owners and their furry friends.

So, if you're getting ready to take your cat or dog on a tail-wagging adventure and need a little extra help figuring out what to pack, we've curated a list of the best pet travel essentials that are both highly reviewed and tried by our very own E! editor furry friends. From GPS collar trackers and seatbelt swivel tethers for safety to heated kitty mats and insulated water-resistant jackets for peak coziness, keep scrolling for pet products you won't be able to live (or travel) without ever again.