Traveling With Your Pet? Here Are the Must-Have Travel Essentials for a Purrfectly Smooth Trip

Pets are always there to comfort us at any moment, but when it comes to traveling, it immediately becomes overwhelming for both owners and their pets. But lucky for us, going on a trip with your furry friend doesn't always have to be a mission. With consistent practice and plenty of essentials that make your trip slighter easier (like roll-up food bowls and portable litter boxes), you'll always be able to jet-set with your furball at any moment with little to no stress. Whether you're traveling by car, plane, or train, the trick is to keep their main necessities like eating and drinking or going potty, easily accessible with portable tools you can always have at hand. This provides less stress to your pet's routine, making it easier overall for both owners and their furry friends.
So, if you're getting ready to take your cat or dog on a tail-wagging adventure and need a little extra help figuring out what to pack, we've curated a list of the best pet travel essentials that are both highly reviewed and tried by our very own E! editor furry friends. From GPS collar trackers and seatbelt swivel tethers for safety to heated kitty mats and insulated water-resistant jackets for peak coziness, keep scrolling for pet products you won't be able to live (or travel) without ever again.
Wilderdog Doggie Bag
Whether you're embarking on a cross-country adventure or just a short drive, keeping your pet's food safe and accessible is paramount. Wilderdog's waterproof doggie bag offers a stylish and practical solution, replacing flimsy plastic bags with a whimsical boho roll-top sack that can hold up to five pounds of food. Plus, it comes with a charming 1.25-cup steel mug for easy meal measurement, ensuring your furry friend stays happy and well-fed on the go.
Link GPS Dog Tracker + Activity Monitor
Upgrade your dog's health and safety with the Link Smart pet wearable tracker, a revolutionary device that combines GPS tracking with health monitoring and behavioral training features. With its advanced technology utilizing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile signals, you can ensure accurate and reliable location updates for your furry companion, making every adventure worry-free.
GO! Portable Bowls
Say goodbye to messy meals on the road with this two-in-one silicone pet bowl set—it's our go-to for feeding our furry pals while traveling. With two bowls nestled into a convenient flat mat, each holding about two-and-a-half cups, it's the perfect solution for keeping our pets happy and fed on any adventure.
Go! With Ease Leash Bundle
Ensuring both you and your furry friend are comfortable and safe on walks away from home starts with the right leash. The Go! bundle offers just that, with a hands-free multi-function leash, a sturdy yet lightweight easy fit harness for your pup, and a stylish small pouch to keep your keys and credit cards secure.
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
Never let your pet go thirsty again with this innovative two-in-one water bottle design with a 19-ounce storage capacity, surpassing standard 16-ounce bottles. The unique top doubles as a bowl, holding 2.8 ounces, with a simple switch and button for easy release and convenient portability for your on-the-go adventures.
Kurgo Direct to Seatbelt Swivel Tether
Enhance your pet's safety during car rides with the Kurgo Direct to Seat Belt swivel tether, clipping directly into your car's seat belt fastener for a secure attachment. Designed to connect to your dog's harness, it ensures the pull is centered on their torso rather than their neck, while the swivel-head carabiner allows them to move freely without tangling.
K&H Pet Products Heated Thermo-Kitty Mat
Keep your cat or small dog cozy with the K&H Thermo-Kitty mat, featuring an insertable dual thermostat heater that warms up only when your pet lies on top, adjusting to their internal temperature for optimal comfort. Perfect for camping, chilly car rides, or spaces lacking central heating, it's a must-have travel accessory to ensure your pet stays warm wherever you go.
Travel Cat Portable Litter Box with Lid
Solve the challenge of traveling with your feline friend with the Porta-Pawty travel litter box, featuring a zippered top and built-in side handle for easy scooping and reusing litter across multiple stops. With its odor-blocking construction, it ensures a more comfortable experience for your pet during stays at pet-friendly hotels, addressing multiple travel litter box concerns in one convenient solution.
Ruffwear Highlands Dog Pad
Provide your pup with a cozy spot away from the cold ground with the lightweight Highlands dog pad by Ruffwear, perfect for outdoor dining or camping adventures. Its durable design offers campers peace of mind by safeguarding their tent's delicate fabric from their dog's nails, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both pets and their owners alike.
Ruffwear Quinzee Insulated Water-Resistant Jacket
For travelers aiming for minimal luggage or outdoor adventurers planning winter hikes, Ruffwear's Quinzee jacket offers an ultra-packable and warm solution for keeping your furry friend cozy without sacrificing space. Crafted with high-loft polyester insulation, this weather-resistant coat includes easy-release side buckles for a snug and comfortable fit on any adventure.
Adventure Medical Kits Me & My Dog First Aid Kit
Stay ready for any mishaps during your adventures with the Trail Dog medical kit, a lightweight and easily storable companion packed with dressings and bandages to tend to injured paws. Complete with sterile tweezers for tick and splinter removal, it ensures your furry friend stays safe and comfortable wherever the trail leads.
URPOWER Dog Seat Cover
Hit the road with your pet worry-free with this hammock-style cover, crafted from sturdy, waterproof polyester and 600D PVC material to keep your backseat clean and mess-free. With high all-sides protection, you can relax knowing your pet stays safe and secure in the back, away from potential distractions in the front seat.
