Brie Larson Looks Marvelous in Sexy Ab-Baring Look at the 2024 SAG Awards

Watch : Brie Larson Says This Supermodel Inspired Her Gorgeous Red Carpet Look

Brie Larson's superpowers also include an incredible fashion sense.

The Lessons in Chemistry star may have lost the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series trophy to Beef's Ali Wong during the 2024 SAG Awards, but she was definitely a winner in the best dressed category.

At the Feb. 24 ceremony, the 34-year-old showed off her impressive abs in a custom two-piece Versace ensemble, which featured a knotted, long-sleeved crop top and voluminous skirt. She kept the jewelry to a minimum, accessorizing her look with dangling earring and peach rings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"I'm so happy with it," Brie exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox about collaborating with Versace on the look while on the red carpet. "It's something we've been talking about for a while."

But where did the inspiration for her peach look come from? None other than supermodel Claudia Schiffer.