Brie Larson Looks Marvelous in Sexy Ab-Baring Look at the 2024 SAG Awards

Brie Larson stunned in a sexy ab-baring custom Versace gown as she walked the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24.

Watch: Brie Larson Says This Supermodel Inspired Her Gorgeous Red Carpet Look

Brie Larson's superpowers also include an incredible fashion sense.

The Lessons in Chemistry star may have lost the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series trophy to Beef's Ali Wong during the 2024 SAG Awards, but she was definitely a winner in the best dressed category.

At the Feb. 24 ceremony, the 34-year-old showed off her impressive abs in a custom two-piece Versace ensemble, which featured a knotted, long-sleeved crop top and voluminous skirt. She kept the jewelry to a minimum, accessorizing her look with dangling earring and peach rings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"I'm so happy with it," Brie exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox about collaborating with Versace on the look while on the red carpet. "It's something we've been talking about for a while."

But where did the inspiration for her peach look come from? None other than supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

"It's this beautiful photo, I think she's in Italy in front of this car," Brie revealed. "It's really spectacular."

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

And for the Oscar winner, getting to collaborate on her look is one of the joys of her profession. "You never know that that's part of your job," she said. "It feels like this extra cherry on top that is kind of ridiculous that we get to be a part of that."

While Brie was feeling confident in her look tonight, she has previously admitted it hasn't always been the case.

"I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life," she told W Magazine in November 2020. "And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself."

Keep reading to see all the head-turning looks on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrera

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Bel Powley

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

William Dafoe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ryan Michelle Bathe

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison & Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ciara

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

