Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Defends His Comment About Not Wanting to Have Sex With Chelsea

Jimmy Presnell is explaining those comments about his sex life.
Fans were shocked to see the Love Is Blind season six star tell fiancée Chelsea Blackwell that he needed a "breather" from having sex with her during episode eight, after the flight attendant accused him of ignoring her before getting intimate.
Now, Jimmy is clarifying why he stands by the decision to speak his mind during their fight.
"I just thought that she was throwing in my face, like, ‘We had this day where you didn't love me and then you went upstairs and had sex with me,'" he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I felt that was extremely disrespectful for her to say, because she was the one that initiated."
However, the 28-year-old admits his delivery was off and he should have approached the conversation more delicately.
"There was 1,000 ways I could have said that better," he confessed, "but I felt like I was being attacked a lot of that time."
In fact, Jimmy is proud of himself for sharing his side of the story after having multiple conversations with Chelsea, 31, about her insecurities.
"I was just playing defense a lot and, in hindsight, I'm seeing how much she was picking fights with me," he told E!. "It's not fun to watch, and it kind of makes me mad at myself for not just speaking my truth to her a little bit more."
At heart, the software salesman knows that Chelsea "means well," but he feels frustrated with himself for not standing up for himself.
The couple's head-butting reached a climax when Chelsea accused Jimmy of not kissing her all day and not using an enthusiastic tone of voice when saying he loves her.
"Truthfully, you've been a little clingy," he told her, to which the event planner responded, "Are you f--king kidding me? That was f--king rude."
"I do not ever want to be with someone who says I'm too clingy, especially someone who put a f--king ring on my finger," she explained. "I cooked you dinner, I stayed by myself, then I sat and watched your f--king show with you. And you say I'm too clingy? And then went upstairs and had sex with you."
But it was Jimmy's response that really raised eyebrows. "Well, if you're going to bring up the sex, you're the one that wanted to have sex," he noted. "I also maybe wanted a little breather from that, too."
So, will Jimmy and Chelsea say "I do" on Love Is Blind? New episodes drop Feb. 28 on Netflix.
