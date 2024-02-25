Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Defends His Comment About Not Wanting to Have Sex With Chelsea

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jimmy Defends Telling Chelsea He Does Not Want Sex

Jimmy Presnell is explaining those comments about his sex life.

Fans were shocked to see the Love Is Blind season six star tell fiancée Chelsea Blackwell that he needed a "breather" from having sex with her during episode eight, after the flight attendant accused him of ignoring her before getting intimate.

Now, Jimmy is clarifying why he stands by the decision to speak his mind during their fight.

"I just thought that she was throwing in my face, like, ‘We had this day where you didn't love me and then you went upstairs and had sex with me,'" he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I felt that was extremely disrespectful for her to say, because she was the one that initiated."

However, the 28-year-old admits his delivery was off and he should have approached the conversation more delicately.

"There was 1,000 ways I could have said that better," he confessed, "but I felt like I was being attacked a lot of that time."

In fact, Jimmy is proud of himself for sharing his side of the story after having multiple conversations with Chelsea, 31, about her insecurities.