Inexpensive Clothing Basics on Amazon that Everyone Needs in Their Wardrobe STAT

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You can always find a little bit of everything on Amazon. Sometimes it's something really weird and clever, sometimes it's chic home decor, sometimes it's a practical kitchen product. But what you're always sure to find is a great deal – from expensive-looking jewelry to bestselling baby gear. And if you're building a capsule wardrobe, or just refreshing your everyday staples, you're in luck, because I've done an extensive deep dive on Amazon and put together a list of their inexpensive clothing basics that everyone needs. Best of all, they come in tons of colors, from neutrals to vibrant hues, and an extensive array of sizing.

If you're searching for a look that's classic and casual, yet dressy, there's a white button down shirt with over 10,000 5-star reviews. For layering in any season, you'll find multi-packs of tanks and versatile t-shirts with so many colorways available. There's also jean jackets, faux leather moto jackets, a little black dress, quilted crossbodies, and more. These are the wardrobe essentials that form the backbone of any closet.

So, keep on scrolling to check out our curated picks of Amazon clothing basics – that are anything but basic. And at these cheap prices, you must simply add to cart.