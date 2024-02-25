Inexpensive Clothing Basics on Amazon that Everyone Needs in Their Wardrobe STAT

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can always find a little bit of everything on Amazon. Sometimes it's something really weird and clever, sometimes it's chic home decor, sometimes it's a practical kitchen product. But what you're always sure to find is a great deal – from expensive-looking jewelry to bestselling baby gear. And if you're building a capsule wardrobe, or just refreshing your everyday staples, you're in luck, because I've done an extensive deep dive on Amazon and put together a list of their inexpensive clothing basics that everyone needs. Best of all, they come in tons of colors, from neutrals to vibrant hues, and an extensive array of sizing.
If you're searching for a look that's classic and casual, yet dressy, there's a white button down shirt with over 10,000 5-star reviews. For layering in any season, you'll find multi-packs of tanks and versatile t-shirts with so many colorways available. There's also jean jackets, faux leather moto jackets, a little black dress, quilted crossbodies, and more. These are the wardrobe essentials that form the backbone of any closet.
So, keep on scrolling to check out our curated picks of Amazon clothing basics – that are anything but basic. And at these cheap prices, you must simply add to cart.
Ododos Women's Crop, 3-Pack
Here at E!, we've talked about these versatile camis before (they're like a sports bra and a tank top had a baby). They come in so many different colors with a racerback fit, and you can get sizing from X-Small to XX-Large. And, if you want a set with a ribbed scoop neckline, the brand has those, too.
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
With a vintage-inspired look, a relaxed leg, and a mid-rise cut, everyone needs this dependable pair of jeans in their arsenal. This fan raved, "I pulled these on and OMG. They slid on perfectly, the zip was so satisfying, perfect fit. I feel hugged and supported, instead of squished and constricted. They are so flattering."
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve
A classic white button up shirt is effortlessly chic for day or night, casual or more dressed up. This Amazon Essentials top comes in sizes X-Small to XX-Large and nine colors and patterns. One fan reported, "Great shirt for work; especially makes a nice professional image when meeting remotely. Some business casual shirts look too casual; this one looks good, but not stuffy."
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan
This soft, open face cardigan is lightweight, yet warm, and perfect for layering. It comes in 12 colors and sizes from X-Small to 6X-Large, and one shopper raved, "It is exactly what I had been looking for. Something to cover up & give me warmth. The length was perfect too."
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, 2-Pack
It's hard to resist these two crewneck t-shirts for just $19. They have a classic fit and are made of a soft, lightweight fabric that's great for warm months and perfect for layering when it gets a little colder.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
Backed by over 35,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this jumpsuit is popular for a reason. It's comfortable to wear any day of the week, and this shopper raved, "Omg best romper to just travel in and after you get there throw on some jewelry to look like you didn't even travel and was just ready for the day. I love this for Sunday brunches, travel, or a day of errands."
Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Jegging
Made of stretchy, soft denim, these pull-on jeggings give you a smooth silhouette and look like you're wearing regular pants (according to reviewers). They're available in tall and short sizing and with a $13 price tag, you should add them to cart ASAP.
Women Quilted Crossbody
Classy and elegant, this quilted crossbody gives off an everyday chic vibe. It's lightweight with a medal chain and reviewers report that it can fit your phone, wallet, and other essentials.
Omoone Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
This oversized, mid-length jean jacket has a relaxed fit and plenty of pockets for a trendy, modern look. It's available in 11 colors, and sizing from X-Small to XX-Large.
MANGOPOP Tank Top Scoop Neck Bodysuit
A bodysuit is a perfect way to get a smooth silhouette (and it requires no shirt tucking). This bodysuit has a scoop neck, racerback fit, and sleeveless look, but if you want a long sleeve version, you can get one here.
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Over 48,000 Amazon reviewers have given these high waisted yoga pants a 5-star rating, raving that they're "perfect," "durable," and "squatproof." They're available in 42 colors, include pockets, and you can get them in sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Tankaneo Women Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
If you're looking for a cropped t-shirt that looks perfect with high-waisted jeans, then look no further. This short-sleeve shirt comes in tons of colors and reviewers rave about the comfortable fit. Oh, and it goes with everything.
Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
A classic crewneck sweater is a capsule wardrobe must-have. This sweater gives you enough room to layer a collared shirt or tee underneath, and it's just the right amount of warmth. I love keeping one of these sweaters in the office for when it gets chilly.
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress
Fitted through the chest and the waist and then flared to your ankles, this maxi dress is the epitome of versatile. Dress it up with some gold accent jewelry and a blazer or dress it down with sneakers, it does it all. Reviewers rave that they bought it in several colors, it's just that good.
RUNNING GIRL Jumpsuits
Wear it solo or layer it up, this jumpsuit does it all. It features a contoured waistband to give you some compression and is so stretchy and form fitting. This shopper reported, "This bodysuit is everything, it fits very well and soft and very comfortable."
GRECERELLE Women's Loose Dress
A loose maxi dress like this one is ideal for summer or as a beach coverup on vacation. It's available in 41 colors and sizing from X-Small to XX-Large, plus it's backed by 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Happy Sailed Women's Loose Jumpsuit
Flowy and loose, you'll want to wear this comfy jumpsuit on repeat when it gets nice out. It's lightweight, opaque, and the straps are adjustable. One shopper raved, "Running around town with flip-flops, very, very cute, very comfortable. I love that it has pockets."
MOLERANI Women's T-Shirt Loose Dress
Another essential for layering is this loose shift dress. You can dress it up with espadrilles in the warm months or dress it down with boots in the cooler seasons, add some cute jewelry, and you'll look put together every time.
BLENCOT Women Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt
You'll be pretty in pink with this trendy, oversized half-zip sweatshirt. Reviewers rave that it's so soft and looks great with leggings.
THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Joggers Pants
If you'd like a comfy alternative to yoga pants, then these stretchy joggers are the next best thing. They have a looser leg and tapered ankle, plus pockets, and quick-drying material, that left one reviewer to rave, "They are now my go to for weekends of fun. "
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear, 10-Pack
This 10-pack of high-cut bikini underwear is made of breathable cotton and comes in a mix of 40 colors and patterns. They're also backed by over 114,000 5-star Amazon reviews, where one fan wrote, "I wear them with leggings and stuff you'd usually need to wear with seamless underwear but it doesn't show at all with these!"
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motocross Racer Jacket
Pull off a cool, collected aesthetic with this faux leather moto jacket. Dress it up or wear it with jeans, and one fan adds, "No need to break this in - like I said, it's soft - it melts into your form immediately. As soon as I put it on - it seemed like I've had it for years (in a good way)."
