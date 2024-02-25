Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports Shannen Doherty Amid Charmed Drama

Amid renewed Charmed drama, Sarah Michelle Gellar defended her longtime friend Shannen Doherty: “She’s a different person now.”

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 25, 2024 1:00 PMTags
TVThe WbSarah Michelle GellarShannen DohertyCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: ‘Charmed’ Feud: Co-Stars Defend Shannen Doherty Amid Alyssa Milano Drama

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty's friendship is truly charming.

After Doherty spoke out about her feud with Charmed costar Alyssa Milano, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared her support for her longtime friend.

"It was a difficult time," Gellar told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I was there for it. I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now."

"What's amazing about her is, flaws and all, she's showing it all," the 46-year-old continued. "I will support her. I know it wasn't the easiest time, but she's a different person now."

Back in December, costar Holly Marie Combs alleged that Milano gave the production team an ultimatum to get Doherty fired from the show, an accusation Milano denies.

In fact, Gellar is so proud of the person Doherty—whose stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones—has become today. 

"Our relationship has grown because we've grown," the fellow WB alum explained. "We've had experiences and life is complicated. And we've been able to experience it together, so then you grow together."

photos
Friendship Goals: Hollywood's Most Beloved BFFs

That was especially accelerated when Doherty joined Gellar, husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11, during the lockdown in 2020.

"I remember one day, we were doing Zoom school and all our power went out," Gellar told E!. "And I was like, 'Let's go to Shannon's.' And then Shannon's power went out. So we're like, 'Let's have an adventure.' And she had rented this camper van. So we're like, 'Roadtrip! Let's go! Get the dog!'"

As she put it, "Those were great moments."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

Josh Hartnett Makes Rare SAG Awards Appearance After Leaving Hollywood

3

How Jason Sudeikis Reacted After SAG Award Goes to Jeremy Allen White

Today, those great moments include getting her teens to put their phones away and spend quality time with mom and dad.

"Dinners for me are really important," Gellar—who recently partnered with UScellular for the Global Day of Unplugging March 1— shared. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook."

"If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," she continued. "It's a moment of connection."

Now, take a moment to connect with even more sweet Gellar-Prinze family moments below…

Instagram
Party of Four

In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a double date with Shannen Doherty and her now-ex Kurt Iswarienko.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.

Instagram
Halloween Hotties

In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums

Instagram
Blissful

It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.

Instagram
Ice Cream Cuddles

"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.

Instagram
Wine Not?

"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Booth Fun

In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.

Instagram
Sparks Will Fly

"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.

Instagram
Ready, Set, Smile

The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together! 

Instagram
Birthday Lovin'

Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"

Instagram
Hearts Full

In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.

Instagram
Red Hot

"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Beachin'

The Scooby-Doo stars soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together. 

Instagram
Proud as Can Be

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.

Instagram
Movie Night

"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.

Instagram
Fight Club

In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.

Instagram
Friends Forever

The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.

Twitter
Cookin' Up Love

The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!

Instagram
Dirty 30

These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception. 

Instagram
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble

This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.

Instagram
Beach Babies

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.

Instagram
Sunsets Forever

We just love these two.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!

Instagram
Drunk in Love

How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!

Instagram
Just Married

Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.

Instagram
Look of Love

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

Josh Hartnett Makes Rare SAG Awards Appearance After Leaving Hollywood

3

How Jason Sudeikis Reacted After SAG Award Goes to Jeremy Allen White

4

Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Responds to Off-Screen Girlfriend Claims

5

SAG Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List