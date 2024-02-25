Sarah Michelle Gellar Supports Shannen Doherty Amid Charmed Drama

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty's friendship is truly charming.
After Doherty spoke out about her feud with Charmed costar Alyssa Milano, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared her support for her longtime friend.
"It was a difficult time," Gellar told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I was there for it. I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now."
"What's amazing about her is, flaws and all, she's showing it all," the 46-year-old continued. "I will support her. I know it wasn't the easiest time, but she's a different person now."
Back in December, costar Holly Marie Combs alleged that Milano gave the production team an ultimatum to get Doherty fired from the show, an accusation Milano denies.
In fact, Gellar is so proud of the person Doherty—whose stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones—has become today.
"Our relationship has grown because we've grown," the fellow WB alum explained. "We've had experiences and life is complicated. And we've been able to experience it together, so then you grow together."
That was especially accelerated when Doherty joined Gellar, husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11, during the lockdown in 2020.
"I remember one day, we were doing Zoom school and all our power went out," Gellar told E!. "And I was like, 'Let's go to Shannon's.' And then Shannon's power went out. So we're like, 'Let's have an adventure.' And she had rented this camper van. So we're like, 'Roadtrip! Let's go! Get the dog!'"
As she put it, "Those were great moments."
Today, those great moments include getting her teens to put their phones away and spend quality time with mom and dad.
"Dinners for me are really important," Gellar—who recently partnered with UScellular for the Global Day of Unplugging March 1— shared. "We're a food family, food friends, we love to cook."
"If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," she continued. "It's a moment of connection."
Now, take a moment to connect with even more sweet Gellar-Prinze family moments below…