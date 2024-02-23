Accio Harry Potter TV Series: Find Out When New Show Will Premiere

Grab your floo powder, because we're goin' back to Hogwarts very soon.
The upcoming Harry Potter television series will likely be hitting Max in 2026, as revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery's Feb. 23 earnings call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The new show, which was announced in April 2023, is set to be a decade-long television adaptation of the famed book series, closely following the original seven novels that were published between 1997 and 2007.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that he recently met with author J.K. Rowling and they "couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," per The Hollywood Reporter. He added that they are looking forward to sharing "a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."
And while fans of the original series are hoping the new show will be next great adventure for stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with cameo roles, the trio have not yet confirmed whether or not will not be involved. If anything, Daniel hinted in July that he probably won't be wielding a wand anytime soon.
"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh," he told ComicBook.com of the new series. "And I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."
Still, 34-year-old is supportive of the new endeavor.
"I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he continued. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."
It's been almost 13 years since the final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, hit theaters. Since then, the franchise has spawned the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands at Universal Studios Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Beijing.
