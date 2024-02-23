Accio Harry Potter TV Series: Find Out When New Show Will Premiere

The upcoming Harry Potter television series—a decade-long adaptation of the original book series—will be headed to Max soon. Find out what year it will be streaming on your TV.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 23, 2024 10:30 PMTags
TVDaniel RadcliffeHarry PotterCelebrities
Watch: Harry Potter TV Series Coming to HBO Max?!

Grab your floo powder, because we're goin' back to Hogwarts very soon.

The upcoming Harry Potter television series will likely be hitting Max in 2026, as revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery's Feb. 23 earnings call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new show, which was announced in April 2023, is set to be a decade-long television adaptation of the famed book series, closely following the original seven novels that were published between 1997 and 2007.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that he recently met with author J.K. Rowling and they "couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," per The Hollywood Reporter. He added that they are looking forward to sharing "a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."

And while fans of the original series are hoping the new show will be next great adventure for stars Daniel RadcliffeRupert Grint and Emma Watson with cameo roles, the trio have not yet confirmed whether or not will not be involved. If anything, Daniel hinted in July that he probably won't be wielding a wand anytime soon.

photos
See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh," he told ComicBook.com of the new series. "And I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

Fox/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Trending Stories

1

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

2

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

3

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

Still, 34-year-old is supportive of the new endeavor.

"I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he continued. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

It's been almost 13 years since the final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, hit theaters. Since then, the franchise has spawned the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park lands at Universal Studios Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Beijing.

While we'll have to wait until 2026 for more Harry Potter, keep reading to find out which of your favorite shows are headed back to the small screen this year.

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

AppleTV+

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (AppleTV+) - Feb. 21

The new four-part series gives the definitive, exclusive look behind the scenes at Lionel Messi's five FIFA World Cup appearances and his triumphant 2022 victory with Team Argentina.

Paramount+

The Family Stallone (Paramount+) - Feb. 21

This season, after four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories.

Bravo

Summer House (Bravo) - Feb. 22

Summer should be fun, and for these housemates, that means a fresh start! Eight favorites return to the Hamptons, along with two new housemates. Everyone seems poised to indulge in the most carefree summer yet, but while some relationships start to take off, others become more fractured than anyone could have imagined.   

Oxygen/NBCU

Cold Justice (Oxygen) - Feb. 24

Working alongside local law enforcement, the groundbreaking investigative series follows prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider and Abbey Abbondandolo as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing fresh eyes, valuable resources and key experts, Kelly and her team have an unparalleled success rate and helped bring two arrests this season.  

Oxygen/NBCU

Sin City Murders (Oxygen) - Feb. 25

Sin City Murders recounts chilling homicide cases ranging from a greed-motivated casino slaying in the heart of the strip to a professional hit on a legendary lounge act to a disappearing influencer found encased in a desert tomb, all unique to this vibrant and popular destination. With first-hand accounts by the investigators, who have one of the highest solve rates across the entire U.S., and families who lived through these cases, each hourlong episode unravels a specific investigation that deeply impacted the surrounding Las Vegas community and ultimately highlights the justice that is brought to the victims and their loved ones.

Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice (NBC) - Feb. 26

Season 25 debuts Feb. 26.

Peacock/NBCU

Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot (Peacock) - Feb. 27

Premiering Feb. 27 on Peacock, the documentary delves into Joran van der Sloot’s lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying through rare interviews and new insights years after he brutally murdered American Natalee Holloway and Peruvian Stephany Flores.  

Oxygen/NBCU

Kill or Be Killed (Oxygen) - March 2

Kill or Be Killed is the gripping exploration of self-defense murder cases, where law enforcement, prosecutors and defense attorneys unravel every detail, from the harrowing stories, forensics, interrogations and witness statements that led up to the gruesome event in order to find answers. Through the investigation and sparring of dynamic legal teams, every episode provides an immersive journey, exploring both sides of the story, building to confounding verdicts of guilt or innocence in the eyes of the law. The series also exposes the suspenseful journey loved ones of both the slain and the perpetrators take as they navigate the twists and turns of the investigation and are forced to grapple with the truth.

Courtesy FOX

So You Think You Can Dance ( Fox) - March 4

So You Think You Can Dance returns to FOX on Monday, March 4, for its 18th season with an all-new format. Joining Nigel Lythgoe on the judging panel are So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and Emmy-nominated choreographer for Dancing with the Stars Allison Holker and dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series.

TLC/Discovery

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC) - March 4

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way.

Kurt Iswarienko/FOX

The Cleaning Lady (Fox) - March 5

The new series premieres Mar. 5

Steve Wilkie/FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox) - March 5

The drama returns Mar. 5.

Hulu/Disney

Extraordinary (Hulu) - March 6

Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrols as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for. 

FOX

Family Guy (Fox) - March 6

The animated comedy returns Mar. 6.

Kharen Hill /FOX

Animal Control (Fox) - March 6

The comedy returns Mar. 6.

Disney/ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 14

The drama's historic 20th season debuts in March.

David Becker/Bravo via Getty Images

The Valley ( Bravo) - Spring 2024

Bravo has officially announced the new series The Valley following a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.The cast includes five couples: Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally and Jason & Janet Caperna. Joining the series as friends are Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Password (NBC) - March 12

Newly crowned Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon return for a new season of the iconic game show Password starting Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. on NBC.

TLC/Discovery

7 Little Johnstons (TLC) - March 12

This season marks the beginning of some major new chapters for the Johnston family. With Emma and Alex starting senior year of high school, Trent and Amber inch closer to entering the empty nester phase of their lives and decide to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary all year long, complete with mystery dates and a salsa dance performance. Meanwhile, Anna becomes the first Johnston child to own a home, while Emma struggles to make real friendships. Alex and Allie’s relationship hits a rocky patch as the distance wears on the young couple. Jonah leans into his new hobby of BBQing and considers the possibility of making a career out of it. Finally, Liz and Brice reveal a big secret they’ve been keeping from the entire family. 

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - Spring 2024

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

Peacock

Apples Never Fall (Peacock) - March 14

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface. 

Disney/ABC

Station 19 (ABC) - March 14

The seventh and final season debuts February.

Disney/ABC

9-1-1 (ABC) - March 14

The thrilling drama is back this March.

Netflix

Girls5Eva (Netflix) - March 14

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour.  With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.  In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again.  Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Peacock

Stormy (Peacock) - March 18

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon—this time, in her own words. 

Apple TV+

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) - March 20

Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Bravo

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) - March 21

Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.

Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - March 28

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow ( Showtime) - March 31

The series follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Hulu

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu) - Apr. 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.  

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

2

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

3

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

4

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

5

RHOA's Porsha Williams Files For Divorce From Simon Guobadia