Accio Harry Potter TV Series: Find Out When New Show Will Premiere

Watch : Harry Potter TV Series Coming to HBO Max?!

Grab your floo powder, because we're goin' back to Hogwarts very soon.

The upcoming Harry Potter television series will likely be hitting Max in 2026, as revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery's Feb. 23 earnings call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new show, which was announced in April 2023, is set to be a decade-long television adaptation of the famed book series, closely following the original seven novels that were published between 1997 and 2007.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that he recently met with author J.K. Rowling and they "couldn't be more excited about what's ahead," per The Hollywood Reporter. He added that they are looking forward to sharing "a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."

And while fans of the original series are hoping the new show will be next great adventure for stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with cameo roles, the trio have not yet confirmed whether or not will not be involved. If anything, Daniel hinted in July that he probably won't be wielding a wand anytime soon.