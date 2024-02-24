The 2004 SAG Awards Are a Necessary Dose of Nostalgia

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Everybody loves a throwback.

While we wait to see who takes the crown at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane way back to 2004. (Yes, that was 20 years ago!)

The star-studded night was filled with iconic looks, special reunions, heartfelt speeches and, of course, a lot of winners. Yes, we're obviously talking about Meryl Streep, who is set to return to the stage this year for a reunion with her Devil Wears Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Over on the red carpet, couples like Naomi Watts and the late Heath Ledger, Matthew Perry—who died in November—and Rachel Dunn, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas looked as chic as ever when they posed for pics at Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Meanwhile, Debra Messing's Bollywood-inspired chartreuse gown and Kim Cattrall's purple one-shoulder dress stole the show.