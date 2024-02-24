The 2004 SAG Awards Are a Necessary Dose of Nostalgia

Before the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, take a trip back 20 years to see the most iconic moments from the 2004 Screen Actors Guild Award.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 24, 2024 8:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Heath LedgerSAG AwardsMeryl StreepNaomi WattsDebra MessingKim CattrallMichael DouglasCatherine Zeta-JonesMatthew PerryCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Everybody loves a throwback.

While we wait to see who takes the crown at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane way back to 2004. (Yes, that was 20 years ago!)

The star-studded night was filled with iconic looks, special reunions, heartfelt speeches and, of course, a lot of winners. Yes, we're obviously talking about Meryl Streep, who is set to return to the stage this year for a reunion with her Devil Wears Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Over on the red carpet, couples like Naomi Watts and the late Heath Ledger, Matthew Perry—who died in November—and Rachel Dunn, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas looked as chic as ever when they posed for pics at Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Meanwhile, Debra Messing's Bollywood-inspired chartreuse gown and Kim Cattrall's purple one-shoulder dress stole the show.

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Then there was the traditional heartfelt moment at the top of the award show when actors shared an anecdote from their lives.

"When I was 11 years old, my teachers told me I wasn't mature enough and that I would never be successful as an actor," Evan Rachel Wood explained. "But here I am at the SAG Awards. My name is Evan Rachel Wood, and I'm still an actor."

Others took a lighter approach.

"In 1978, I got my SAG card, and since then, I've been asked to give it back on six separate occasions," Everyone Loves Raymond's Brad Garrett joked. "I'm Brad Garrett, and I don't belong here."

So, while we wait to find out who leaves a lasting impression at the 2024 SAG Awards—streaming on Netflix Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET—enjoy this heavy dose of nostalgia from the 2004 show…

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for Turner

Matthew Perry & Rachel Dunn

The Friends alum and athlete, who dated from 2003 to 2005, looked adorable posing on the red carpet.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo

Just a few months after filming 13 Going on 30, the costars had a razzling reunion with this sweet embrace on the carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Turner

Alec Baldwin & Kristin Davis

Though they broke up in 2001, the duo showed there was no bad blood between them. 

 

KMazur/WireImage for Turner

Renee Zellweger & Catherine Zeta-Jones

It was a sweet reunion for these Chicago costars.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The actress gave a heartfelt speech while accepting her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Angels in America.

 

KMazur/WireImage for Turner

Marcia Gay Harden & Debra Messing

These two had their own plus-ones wherever they went. After all, both were pregnant at the award show.

J. Vespa/WireImage for Turner

Naomi Watts & Heath Ledger

The late actor, who died in 2008, supported his then-girlfriend, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for 21 Grams

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage for Turner

Tony Shalboub & Brooke Adams

It was a family affair for the couple, who also brought along their youngest daughter Sophia, then 10. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

And just like that, Sex and the City won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

KMazur/WireImage for Turner

The Lord of the Rings Cast

Bernard Hill, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Hugo Weaving and John Rhys-Davies accepted the precious award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"Elijah Wood is not here, and Viggo Mortensen is not here, and Orlando Bloom’s not here," Sean said up onstage, "but they’re with us in spirit."

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Liv Tyler

She was channeling her ethereal Lord of the Rings character Arwen Undómiel with this purple number. 

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

It was a winning year for the South African star, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Monster. She also won big at the Academy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes. 

J. Vespa/WireImage for Turner

Andie MacDowell

You don't have to be nominated to be that girl.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage for Turner

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Mask of Zorro star stunned in this gorgeous gold Elie Saab gown.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for Turner

Molly Sims

She dropped jaws in a stunning white chiffon floor-length gown.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

3

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

3

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

4
Exclusive

What Love Is Blind's Chelsea Said to Megan Fox After Comparison

5

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash