Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up on 16th Birthday Trip to Japan

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Twins to Japan For Their 16th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez threw her teenagers a very sweet 16.

After all, twins Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz—who the singer shares with ex Marc Anthony—are all grown up after celebrating the milestone birthday with family and friends in Japan.

"16," Jennifer wrote under Feb. 22 Instagram video that highlighted their visit. "Birthday trip 2024."

Aptly soundtracked by her song "Hummingbird," the video begins with J.Lo filming her son Max and saying, "I've never seen Max so excited."

To which her 16-year-old replies, "I've never seen myself so excited."

The Grammy winner signs off with the sweet note, "Happy Birthday to my coconuts."

It seems the birthday vacation included lots of dining out, a visit to an art museum, shopping—including at a Pokémon store—and a tea ceremony, as one clip showed the group using mortars and pestles while wearing kimonos. The group may have also stopped by a micro pig cafe, as another clip shows her daughter Emme cradling a baby pig.