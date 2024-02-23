Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up on 16th Birthday Trip to Japan

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme Muñiz celebrated their sweet 16 with a trip to Japan, as highlighted in a Feb. 22 Instagram post.

By Olivia Evans Feb 23, 2024 8:26 PMTags
Jennifer LopezMarc AnthonyCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Twins to Japan For Their 16th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez threw her teenagers a very sweet 16. 

After all, twins Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz—who the singer shares with ex Marc Anthony—are all grown up after celebrating the milestone birthday with family and friends in Japan. 

"16,"  Jennifer wrote under Feb. 22 Instagram video that highlighted their visit. "Birthday trip 2024."

Aptly soundtracked by her song "Hummingbird," the video begins with J.Lo filming her son Max and saying, "I've never seen Max so excited."

To which her 16-year-old replies, "I've never seen myself so excited."

The Grammy winner signs off with the sweet note, "Happy Birthday to my coconuts."

It seems the birthday vacation included lots of dining out, a visit to an art museum, shopping—including at a Pokémon store—and a tea ceremony, as one clip showed the group using mortars and pestles while wearing kimonos. The group may have also stopped by a micro pig cafe, as another clip shows her daughter Emme cradling a baby pig. 

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Emme and Max—who Jennifer welcomed in 2008 with her ex-husband—live largely outside of the spotlight, but the "On The Floor" singer has given a few updates on her children throughout the years.

"They're becoming adults," the 54-year-old said on Today last May. "They are challenging everything in life. They're looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. They're thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

And J.Lo—who has a blended family that also includes husband Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11—continued: "I think they're gonna change the world, and make it so much better than we did."

Read on to see every highlight from Emme and Max's super sweet 16.

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Sweet 16

Jennifer Lopez poses with twins Emme and Max as they ring in a big milestone while on vacation in Japan. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Celebrating in Style

The twins' celebration is appropriately bedecked in festive decor. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Jennifer and Max share a sweet moment under an umbrella. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Mirror Selfie

The mother-daughter duo pose for a quick mirror selfie. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

On The Floor

The singer takes in the view of this gorgeous mirrored room. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Can't Get Enough Mother Daughter Time

Jennifer and Emme take in the streets of Japan walking hand in hand. 

Instagram (Jennifer Lopez)

Strike a Pose

Emme paints a sweet picture next to a favorite character. 

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Fandom Love

Max shows off his love for Pokémon. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

4

3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

5

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Shake Off Bad Blood Rumors Once & For All