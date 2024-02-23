Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up on 16th Birthday Trip to Japan

Jennifer Lopez threw her teenagers a very sweet 16.
After all, twins Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz—who the singer shares with ex Marc Anthony—are all grown up after celebrating the milestone birthday with family and friends in Japan.
"16," Jennifer wrote under Feb. 22 Instagram video that highlighted their visit. "Birthday trip 2024."
Aptly soundtracked by her song "Hummingbird," the video begins with J.Lo filming her son Max and saying, "I've never seen Max so excited."
To which her 16-year-old replies, "I've never seen myself so excited."
The Grammy winner signs off with the sweet note, "Happy Birthday to my coconuts."
It seems the birthday vacation included lots of dining out, a visit to an art museum, shopping—including at a Pokémon store—and a tea ceremony, as one clip showed the group using mortars and pestles while wearing kimonos. The group may have also stopped by a micro pig cafe, as another clip shows her daughter Emme cradling a baby pig.
Emme and Max—who Jennifer welcomed in 2008 with her ex-husband—live largely outside of the spotlight, but the "On The Floor" singer has given a few updates on her children throughout the years.
"They're becoming adults," the 54-year-old said on Today last May. "They are challenging everything in life. They're looking at everything. And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had. They're thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."
And J.Lo—who has a blended family that also includes husband Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11—continued: "I think they're gonna change the world, and make it so much better than we did."
Read on to see every highlight from Emme and Max's super sweet 16.