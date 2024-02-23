How Benny Blanco Has Helped Selena Gomez Feel Safe and Respected in a Relationship

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Ooh-La-La Video for "Love On"

Selena Gomez's heart wants what it wants, and that's Benny Blanco.

The "Back to You" singer—who went public with the music producer in December—is sharing the positive impact he's had on her life.

"I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Feb. 23. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."

But it's more than just that, as Benny has also helped the 31-year-old feel more confident in her skin.

"I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel," she said of the 35-year-old (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin). "It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

And the Only Murders in the Building star knows that happiness is currently radiating through her, especially in the music video for her new song "Love On."