3 University of Wyoming Swim Team Members Dead in Car Crash

The University of Wyoming community is in mourning.

Three students who were members of the college's swimming and diving team were killed in a single car crash in northern Colorado Feb. 22.

The university identified the victims as women's team freshman Carson Muir, 18—an animal and veterinary sciences major from Birmingham, Ala.—as well as men's team members Charlie Clark, 19, a sophomore psychology major from Las Vegas and 21-year-old Luke Slabber, a junior studying construction management from Cape Town, South Africa.

In addition, two teammates aged 20 and 21 were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers and local emergency services responded to a crash of a Toyota RAV4 on highway 287 in Larimer County, about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement. While traveling southbound, the vehicle drove off the left shoulder and rolled multiple times.

The Colorado State Patrol also noted that the students were not believed to be traveling for an official school function at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.