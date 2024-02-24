Inside Travis Kelce's New Romantic Offseason With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, Travis Kelce fulfilled his dream of hosting Saturday Night Live and turned all his wishful thinking about meeting Taylor Swift into a reality.

So that's a pretty high bar he set for himself when it comes to making the most of 2024's offseason, the handful of months between the end of the NFL season (or postseason, if you're the dynastic Chiefs) and the beginning of training camp in June.

But in case you missed the 13 games Taylor attended—including Super Bowl LVIII, resulting in the Chiefs' second straight championship and third in five years—this past season, rest assured that all the pieces are in place for Travis to achieve new heights during this spring break as well.

For instance, he's already reached at least 36,000 feet, jetting to Australia in time for a day date to the Sydney Zoo before the first of Taylor's four concerts in Sydney—where he was dutifully recorded bopping along as she again tweaked her lyric to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." She kicks off March with six shows in Singapore and then has a two-month blank space before the Eras Tour resumes in Paris.

Which, incidentally, is the spot where all the l'amour happens.