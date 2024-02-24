Inside Travis Kelce's New Romantic Offseason With Taylor Swift

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, Travis Kelce fulfilled his dream of hosting Saturday Night Live and turned all his wishful thinking about meeting Taylor Swift into a reality.
So that's a pretty high bar he set for himself when it comes to making the most of 2024's offseason, the handful of months between the end of the NFL season (or postseason, if you're the dynastic Chiefs) and the beginning of training camp in June.
But in case you missed the 13 games Taylor attended—including Super Bowl LVIII, resulting in the Chiefs' second straight championship and third in five years—this past season, rest assured that all the pieces are in place for Travis to achieve new heights during this spring break as well.
For instance, he's already reached at least 36,000 feet, jetting to Australia in time for a day date to the Sydney Zoo before the first of Taylor's four concerts in Sydney—where he was dutifully recorded bopping along as she again tweaked her lyric to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." She kicks off March with six shows in Singapore and then has a two-month blank space before the Eras Tour resumes in Paris.
Which, incidentally, is the spot where all the l'amour happens.
Contrary to some fans' wildest dreams, however, Travis and Taylor won't necessarily be spending every second of their combined offseasons together just because they can.
According to Taylor, the pair started hanging out after he made his "metal as hell" move in July, regaling New Heights podcast listeners with the story of his thwarted attempt to give her his number, and were a couple by the time she went to her first Chiefs game Sept. 24.
And they've since proved they can handle seemingly more obvious couple moments—her 34th birthday party, the Grammys, Valentine's Day, Chiefs vs. Vikings—without each other, after which they simply reunite for something better á deux.
Whether they're at his palatial 17,000-square-foot mansion in Kansas City or one of her eight homes—or anywhere else in the world—their vibes seem to mesh pretty seamlessly: Taylor has acquired another closet's worth of Chiefs gear and assorted sporty accessories (the "87" jewelry alone needs its own cupboard), while Travis is now in the circle of trust that listens to her music ahead of time.
"I've heard some," he revealed to reporters after Taylor announced at the Grammys that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be out April 19. "Yes, and it is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops." (He even talks the talk.)
But part of the magic of not meeting at 22, they both came into this relationship as adults with full separate lives that require respective nurturing. Which isn't to say that everything has not changed, or that a double date with surprise Super Bowl afterparty revelers Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly isn't in their future, but they each have their own... stuff.
On the football side of things, Travis may be perfectly fit for travel, but the now-34-year-old tight end has to tend to his 6-foot-5 temple in the offseason.
"I feel like I just got in a train wreck, man," he told brother Jason Kelce on a New Heights episode recorded a few days after the Chiefs' 25-22 Super Bowl victory. "That was a physical game, man...five quarters of just hard-nosed football."
He quickly added, as he and his older sibling chuckled at the understatement, "It was worth every single discomfort and pain that I woke up to today, just couldn't be happier for the guys, man."
While maybe not as known to the non-sporting world for his fitness regimen—unlike, say, Mr. TB12 Tom Brady—Travis is all business in the gym, especially when he's on his own.
"You're not going to be around somebody every single time you work out or every single time you train, so you've got to take it into a professional mindset and think, this is what I need to do to be ready," the athlete, a.k.a. "Trainer Trav," explained to Tonal in March 2022 about his intense offseason workouts. "That's just where I'm at in my career."
And that jaunty nickname?
"People don't know that I'm a fiend for the anatomy of the body," he said. "'Trainer Trav' has been a joke for me my entire career because I was the knucklehead that made myself Trainer Trav, it wasn't just given to me. I've always laughed about it, but it's real."
Like seemingly every other professional athlete, active or retired, Travis also plays golf. He squeezed in a round for charity in Las Vegas seemingly hours before he flew to Australia, his dad Ed Kelce coyly telling the Sydney Morning Herald of his son's plans, "He said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn't sure because he has commitments."
Boasting an 11 handicap, Travis sank the winning putt last year when he paired with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Capital One's The Match, the duo dispatching Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
The on-and-off-field compatriots have also been regulars at the annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, where Travis won a longest drive contest (362 yards) last July—and yes, tournament organizers started pondering months ago the possibility of having a certain famous bystander in the crowd this summer.
"We could handle it, but she is on a different level," Phil Weidinger, whose company does PR for the event, told the Reno Gazette Journal in November. (Though technically Taylor has a couple of days off, flying in from Zurich to observe in silence and politely clap between swings before heading back across the Atlantic to Milan sounds unnecessarily taxing.)
When logistics abide, however, a double-date night with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes seems feasible, Taylor having bonded with the 28-year-old mother of two while cheering on the Chiefs this past season. (And their friendship is Instagram-official.)
Patrick, who's played with Taylor's boyfriend since 2017, told reporters in January that "Travis has always been Travis" and still was, never mind the change in his romantic status from single to in-a-relationship-with-TIME's-Person-of-the-Year.
"He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend," Patrick noted. "And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day."
During Media Week before the Super Bowl, the two-time league MVP said it's been "awesome" to see Travis and Taylor's relationship grow, adding, "Taylor is a great person."
Jason, meanwhile, has also signed off on Travis' current level of euphoria.
"My brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now," Jason, who's said to be mulling retirement after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, said on the NFL Network Feb. 4. "And the whole thing with that is, as long as Travis is happy and enjoying life, I'm happy and enjoying life."
Though contrary to some internet, er, observers who think Travis has changed his fashion game since coupling with Taylor, he was also always into getting dressed up for big moments. Last year he sported Louis Vuitton before the Super Bowl, but wanting to highlight an American designer this year he collaborated with Mike Amiri on that sequined black suit he wore to Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.
"Fit like a glove, baby," Travis crowed on New Heights. "It was comfortable, too."
Hey, the man loves a matching set. He strolled into Sydney's Accor Stadium this week in a patterned turquoise shirt and shorts, beaming profusely as he made his way to the special section reserved for the boy on the football team.
But if you want more evidence that Travis belongs with Taylor, these photos tracing their romance are pretty convincing: