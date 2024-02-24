Beauty Blowout Deals: 83% off Perricone MD, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, and More + Free Shipping

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Hello, beauty enthusiasts. If you're anything like me, you're always on the hunt for the greatest deals on top-selling makeup and skincare products. If you want to save money and time, I did all the searching for you. I found some unbelievable discounts on my favorite brands. Luckily for you, I never gate keep.
You will adore this $49 deal on $141 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare from QVC. Combat acne with a 42% discount on Sunday Riley products. Don't miss a mind-blowing $89 deal on $490 worth of Perricone MD skincare. These deals are too good to pass up. Act fast because they won't be around for long!
Major Beauty Deals- Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, Too Faced & More
- Biggest Discount: Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Cream Duo (83% off)
- Most Affordable Find: Peter Thomas Roth Blue Marine Algae Intense Hydrating Mask (
$52$29)
- Rare Deal: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3in1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm Duo (
$92$44)
Peter Thomas Roth 31 Days of Skincare 5-Piece Kit
Pamper yourself with a 65% discount on Peter Thomas Roth bestsellers. Here's what you get in the bundle:
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
- Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF Cloud Moisturizer
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
- Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel
Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator Duo
Treat yourself to the ultimate pampering experience with the Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator Duo and get your most radiant skin yet. This product polishes away dull skin to deliver a luminous glow you'll be obsessed with. Its gentle, yet effective, formula buffs away dry, rough skin with ease. Stock up and save 50% when you buy this bundle.
A shopper raved, "This is the best body exfoliator I have ever used because it makes my skin very smooth. I used it all over, and I could tell a difference after one use, especially on my elbows and knees."
bareMinerals Loose Powder Matte Foundation SPF15 Duo
This foundation feels incredibly light on the skin. You can go for a light coverage look easily. Or you can keep adding more to build up to full coverage. If you're loyal to liquid foundation, you can use this to set the look and prevent shine, which is an absolute must with warm (sweaty) weather approaching.
The product is so simple to use. Just swirl a small amount of powder in the lid with your makeup brush. Tap away the excess powder. Buff into your face in circular motions from the outside of your face moving toward the center. There are 25 shades to choose from.
Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Cream Duo
The Perricone MD Neuropeptide Facial Cream is known as "liquid gold" because it has a rich, velvety formula that absorbs quickly— delivering the ultimate luxury. Don't miss this 83% discount on a game-changing product.
A shopper raved, "Really WORKS for me! I'm almost 60 years old and when I use this faithfully it really works!!! I notice a big difference in the lines, texture and firmness. Use on clean dry skin and rub in good."
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Anti-Aging Serum Duo
You just found your secret weapon against fine lines and wrinkles, the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Anti-Aging Serum. With continued use, you'll notice smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin. As the name suggests, you'll say goodbye to lines and hello to a more youthful complexion. Its formulated with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, which help to plump and firm the skin, per the brand.
Stock up and save 50% on this duo. A shopper shared, "I cannot live with out this product, I use it every single morning and night. When I don't use it the texture of my makeup is off. This is a must buy and to keep in your daily routine."
Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Mascara and Lip Pl umper Set
Stock up on Too Faced top-sellers with this set. The Better Than Sex Mascara delivers fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, The lip plumper works so quickly and it looks amazing over bare lips, lip liner, or matte lipstick.
Tarte Park Avenue Princess Face & Body Bronzer 4-Pc Collection
This revolutionary product has the performance of a self-tanner with the ease of a powder application. These formulas feel lightweight on your skin and they're waterproof, so they last all day, even if you get a little sweaty or get caught in the rain.
You get two bronzers, a body brush, and face brush for just $61. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $143. Get your shop on before this 57% off deal disappears.
Peter Thomas Roth Blue Marine Algae Intense Hydrating Mask
Peter Thomas Roth claims that this mask fights the signs of aging, protects the skin from environmental stressors, and delivers a major dose of hydration. If you're looking for a dewy radiant glow, add this to your routine. Don't miss this 44% off deal.
A fan of the mask gushed, "Love this stuff. Please do not stop making it. This is my favorite Product!!!! I pack it on my skin 3 times a week and do not wash it off! In the am, I'm soft and exfoliated! Love it!!!"
Bobbi Brown Eyes All Aglow Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set
These creamy eyeshadow sticks glide on smoothly and blend like a dream, making application a breeze even for makeup novices. With these mess-free sticks, you can achieve stunning eye looks without the hassle of powders or brushes. The long-wear formula ensures that your eye makeup stays put all day long, no matter what life throws your way. When you buy this bundle, you're saving 40%.
Isle of Paradise Supersize Self-Tanning Drops Duo
If you're nervous about using self-tanner, this is the easiest option. All you need to do is put a drop or two to your favorite moisturizer or serum and apply as normal. Just make sure you wash your hands after!
If you want a light glow, just add a small drop. If you want a more bronzed look, add more drops. It's totally up to you. This is a completely customizable experience and it's incredibly seamless since you can just apply your favorite lotions as you normally word. There are three shades to choose from: light, medium, and dark.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder & Bronzer w/ Brush
There's a fine line between shiny skin and a dewy glow. No one wants to see their makeup application melting and getting greasy. That's why you need a reliable pressed powder in your routine. A great pressed powder locks in your makeup, prevents caking, and stops excess oil from ruining your glam.
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder does all of that and it delivers an airbrushed finish that shoppers cannot get enough of. This product has a very devoted following and it's a total game-changer. You can get a bundle with the pressed powder, Bye Bye Pores Pressed Bronzer, and a makeup brush for just $69. If you bought all those products separately, it would have cost $118.
Don't sleep on this bronzer. It has a long-lasting formula that is expected with IT Cosmetics products and it delivers a natural-looking warmth without any glitter. This 42% off deal won't be here forever. Shop before it sells out.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3in1 Hydrating Cleansing Balm Duo
Here's a cleansing balm that is a 3-in-1 product. It removes makeup, cleanses, and hydrates. You can stock up and get two for just $39 from QVC, which is a 57% discount. It has a rich texture and it's such a luxurious, spa-like experience when I take off my makeup, which is something I would have never expected.
A shopper said, "I don't write reviews but this is the best makeup remover I have ever tried. It just melts the makeup off. Love, love, love it!!!!"
Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit
The Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit features five of the brand's best-selling products that target acne and congested skin. This is everything you need for a morning routine and a nighttime regimen.
If you bought all of these products individually it would cost, $163. However, you can get this value set for just $95. I get it, $95 isn't a cheap price for a lot of us, but this is a 42% discount. Here's what's in the set:
- Ceramic Slip Cleanser- This is a nice gentle cleanser that you can use in the morning or at night.
- Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment- Use this after cleansing to decongest skin, improve texture, and smooth out lines, according to the brand.
- U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil- This is great to use at night. It gives my skin the hydration of an oil with ingredients that clear up my breakouts and calm down my skin when it's irritated.
- A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum- This retinoid serum improves the look of lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, according to the brand.
- Saturn Sulfur Spot Treatment- Dab this on when a pimple appears to reduce its size and clear it up.
Josie Maran EveryBODY Wash Now Argan Body Cleanser Duo
Get clean, refreshed, and moisturized skin when you add the Josie Maran Everybody Wash Now Argan Body Cleanser to your routine. Its formula is infused with argan oil, which is super-hydrating. QVC has two delightful scents to choose from, as well as an unscented option. You will save 44% when you buy this bundle.
Josie Maran Infinite Argan Love Infinity Creamy Oil 4pc. Set
Get luxurious hydration without the heavy feel you may expect. Formulated with argan oil, these creamy oils deliver intense hydration to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, delivering moisture where you need it most without leaving annoying, greasy residue behind. This set has an unscented oil along with 3 scented options.
A shopper shared, "Makes my dry spots so soft. I use it on my lips, elbows, heels & any place that my skin is dry. I love it and can't be without it! Thanks Josie!!"
