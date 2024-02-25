Barbra Streisand Will Make You Believe in Movie Magic with SAG Life Achievement Speech

Everyone will be bringing Barbra Streisand flowers for this achievement.
At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the multihyphenate was awarded with its Life Achievement Award Feb. 24. For the occasion, the union recruited both Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper to review Barbra's illustrious, 60-year career. (See all of the night's winners here.)
"I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream, and a movie magazine," the Funny Girl star reminisced while holding her trophy. "I didn't like reality. I wanted to be in the movies. Even though I knew I didn't look like the other women. My mother said you better learn to type but I didn't listen, and somehow, some way, it all came true."
And while remembering those who helped her early in her career—including director William Wyler and cinematographer Howard Stroud, who she said had "no problem with a young woman who had opinions"—Barbra reflected on the ways her career has personally shaped her.
"I never went to college. I always thought acting was my education," Barbra, whose husband James Brolin smiled on from the crowd, continued. "It's really a privilege to be part of this profession. I can't help but think back to the people who built this industry. They were dreamers, too, like all of us here tonight."
The Hollywood legend also took a moment to thank those in the room with her, and the many other performers beyond, for their work.
"I'd like to thank SAG-AFTRA, for this fabulous honor," she added, "and to say to my fellow actors, and directors, I've loved working with you, playing with you, and inhabiting that magical world. And most of all, I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching you onscreen. Thank you for that."
Ahead of the presentation, the Guild shared a moving compilation of the EGOT winner's many onscreen performances, including her role as Fanny Brice in 1968's Funny Girl which earned the actress an Academy Award.
For her big onstage honor, the 81-year-old donned an elegant ensemble, composed of a matching black velvet blazer and beret, embroidered with golden sequins. Wirth this accomplishment, Barbra joins an impressive list of former honorees, including Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Clint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier.
