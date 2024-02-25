Barbra Streisand Will Make You Believe in Movie Magic with SAG Life Achievement Speech

Watch : Barbra Streisand Talks New Album, Politics and More

Everyone will be bringing Barbra Streisand flowers for this achievement.

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the multihyphenate was awarded with its Life Achievement Award Feb. 24. For the occasion, the union recruited both Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper to review Barbra's illustrious, 60-year career. (See all of the night's winners here.)

"I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream, and a movie magazine," the Funny Girl star reminisced while holding her trophy. "I didn't like reality. I wanted to be in the movies. Even though I knew I didn't look like the other women. My mother said you better learn to type but I didn't listen, and somehow, some way, it all came true."

And while remembering those who helped her early in her career—including director William Wyler and cinematographer Howard Stroud, who she said had "no problem with a young woman who had opinions"—Barbra reflected on the ways her career has personally shaped her.

"I never went to college. I always thought acting was my education," Barbra, whose husband James Brolin smiled on from the crowd, continued. "It's really a privilege to be part of this profession. I can't help but think back to the people who built this industry. They were dreamers, too, like all of us here tonight."