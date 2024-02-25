Barbra Streisand Will Make You Believe in Movie Magic with SAG Life Achievement Speech

Barbra Streisand was awarded with the Life Achievement Award at the 2024 SAG Awards for her illustrious onscreen career, and her speech was a moving reminder that any dream is possible.

Watch: Barbra Streisand Talks New Album, Politics and More

Everyone will be bringing Barbra Streisand flowers for this achievement. 

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the multihyphenate was awarded with its Life Achievement Award Feb. 24. For the occasion, the union recruited both Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper to review Barbra's illustrious, 60-year career. (See all of the night's winners here.)

"I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream, and a movie magazine," the Funny Girl star reminisced while holding her trophy. "I didn't like reality. I wanted to be in the movies. Even though I knew I didn't look like the other women. My mother said you better learn to type but I didn't listen, and somehow, some way, it all came true."

And while remembering those who helped her early in her career—including director William Wyler and cinematographer Howard Stroud, who she said had "no problem with a young woman who had opinions"—Barbra reflected on the ways her career has personally shaped her. 

"I never went to college. I always thought acting was my education," Barbra, whose husband James Brolin smiled on from the crowd, continued. "It's really a privilege to be part of this profession. I can't help but think back to the people who built this industry. They were dreamers, too, like all of us here tonight."

photos
Barbra Streisand Through the Years

The Hollywood legend also took a moment to thank those in the room with her, and the many other performers beyond, for their work. 

"I'd like to thank SAG-AFTRA, for this fabulous honor," she added, "and to say to my fellow actors, and directors, I've loved working with you, playing with you, and inhabiting that magical world. And most of all, I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching you onscreen. Thank you for that."

Ahead of the presentation, the Guild shared a moving compilation of the EGOT winner's many onscreen performances, including her role as Fanny Brice in 1968's Funny Girl which earned the actress an Academy Award.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

For her big onstage honor, the 81-year-old donned an elegant ensemble, composed of a matching black velvet blazer and beret, embroidered with golden sequins. Wirth this accomplishment, Barbra joins an impressive list of former honorees, including Sally FieldHelen MirrenRobert De NiroJulie AndrewsClint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier.

Barbra is in good company at this year's ceremony, too, with the impressive list of nominees across the film and television categories. 

Mark Davis / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Heading into the evening, Barbie and Oppenheimer earned the most nominations in the film categories with individual nods for Ryan GoslingMargot RobbieCillian MurphyRobert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

On the TV side, Succession's Sarah SnookKieran CulkinMatthew MacFadyen and Brian CoxTed Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham and The Bear's Ayo Edibiri and Jeremy Allen White all earned nominations.

To see which stars are walking away from the 2024 SAG Awards winners, keep reading. 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

