Harry Styles is Officially an Uncle After Sister Gemma Shares Baby News

Harry Styles’ older sister Gemma Styles announced the birth of a daughter with her longtime partner Michal Mylnowski on Feb. 23.

A sign of the times? Harry Styles just got promoted to uncle. 

After all, his older sister Gemma Styles announced she gave birth to a daughter with partner of nine years Michal Mlynowski

"Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family," Gemma shared in a Feb. 23 Instagram post, which included a photo of her daughter and Michal. "I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I'm sending you lots of love."

The news certainly didn't drag down fans, who were quick to offer their congratulations. "Her daughter is the most luckiest person to have Harry as her uncle," one fan wrote. "Congratulations Gemma!!!" Added another, "HARRY BEING UNCLE IS MY ENDGAME."

And while Harry has not publicly shared his excitement, it's safe to say he adores his niece as much as he adores his big sis. He'll likely be just as protective over her, too. After all, Harry once stopped a concert to let Gemma know he was watching.

"I'm sorry if I seem distracted," he once told the crowd during a One Direction show in 2015. "My sister's here on a date and I'm trying to keep an eye on it."

It goes both ways, though. For her part, Gemma is always there to support her baby brother, especially throughout his Love On Tour

"Good GRIEF this show is fun—so proud of you @harrystyles," Gemma wrote in an Instagram post last June after attending one of Harry's Wembley Stadium shows. "What a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love." 

Want more golden baby news? Read on for all the stars who have welcomed a new addition this year…

Gemma Styles and Michal Mylnowski

Instagram / Madisson Hausburg

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

Two years after the death of their son Elliot, the Siesta Key star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto welcomed baby girl Sunday Christina Soto.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Their second son, Boone Joseph Russell, arrived on Feb. 13, with mom noting he came "a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

On Feb. 9, the retired NFL star and country singer welcomed their fourth baby together, a son named Denver Calloway Decker. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Morgan Galecki

In his first interview in years, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed to Architectural Digest he’s now married and that he and his wife welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The Bachelor Nation alum and his fiancée welcomed baby girl River Rose Viall Feb. 2: "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

Christie Murphy

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin

The Big Brother alum gave birth to twin girls Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy in January, she exclusively told E! News

"Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explained. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

Instagram

Ashley Cain

Two years after the death of his baby girl, The Challenge alum welcomed a son with a friend he had been romantically involved with.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," he wrote. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too." 

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

The Bachelor alum welcomed her third baby, her first with her husband, in late January.

"She's finally here," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting they named the little one Rosie. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Their baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 10, who Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

Nico Michael Phelps entered the world on Jan. 16, joining his three older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott

The Teen Mom 2 star officially became a mom of seven after she welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott in January.

Cody Ko, Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko

The YouTube couple welcomed a baby boy in January.

"our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," they wrote on Instagram Jan. 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, the actor and former Miss World America winner announced the arrival of their first baby together, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Josh is also dad to son Axl, born in 2013, with ex Fergie.

Instagram/Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10, announcing the arrival of their daughter Ella Reine Palmer. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Instagram/Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins

The Bachelorette alum and her husband welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Clare announced Jan. 15.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Prince Felix and Princess Claire

The Luxembourg royal family welcomed their third child on Jan. 7, a baby boy named Balthasar Felix Karl. “He weighs 3,220 kg [7.1 lbs.] and measures 50 cm,” or 7 lbs, 1 oz. and 19.7 inches," a birth annoucement note. “Prince Balthazar and Princess Claire are in perfect health."

Instagram/Cassidy Montalvo

Cassidy Montalvo and Cort Bogan

The TikToker and her husband welcomed daughter Piper Presley Bogan Jan. 15, two years after Cassidy experienced a miscarriage with daughter Phoebe. Now, mom can't wait to watch oldest daughter Lucy "be a big sister," she told People, "and to watch the bond form between the two!"

