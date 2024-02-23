Harry Styles is Officially an Uncle After Sister Gemma Shares Baby News

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Hold Hands During Stroll

A sign of the times? Harry Styles just got promoted to uncle.

After all, his older sister Gemma Styles announced she gave birth to a daughter with partner of nine years Michal Mlynowski.

"Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family," Gemma shared in a Feb. 23 Instagram post, which included a photo of her daughter and Michal. "I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I'm sending you lots of love."

The news certainly didn't drag down fans, who were quick to offer their congratulations. "Her daughter is the most luckiest person to have Harry as her uncle," one fan wrote. "Congratulations Gemma!!!" Added another, "HARRY BEING UNCLE IS MY ENDGAME."

And while Harry has not publicly shared his excitement, it's safe to say he adores his niece as much as he adores his big sis. He'll likely be just as protective over her, too. After all, Harry once stopped a concert to let Gemma know he was watching.