SAG Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?

No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event—streaming on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall—honors the best in TV and film, and this year's nominees are nothing short of fantastic.

Especially if you're Barbie's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, whose lives in plastic earned them each individual acting nods and the Greta Gerwig-directed movie a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

But to bring home the trophy, they'll need to beat the stars of American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer.

The competition is just as stiff on the TV side. While the fourth and final season of Succession earned five nominations—including noms for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFadyen and Brian Cox—The Bear and Ted Lasso aren't far behind, with each show nabbing four nods.