SAG Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is finally here. So, will Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession or Beef walk away with trophies? Find out here with the full list of winners.

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?

No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event—streaming on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall—honors the best in TV and film, and this year's nominees are nothing short of fantastic.

Especially if you're Barbie's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, whose lives in plastic earned them each individual acting nods and the Greta Gerwig-directed movie a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

But to bring home the trophy, they'll need to beat the stars of American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer.

The competition is just as stiff on the TV side. While the fourth and final season of Succession earned five nominations—including noms for Sarah SnookKieran CulkinMatthew MacFadyen and Brian CoxThe Bear and Ted Lasso aren't far behind, with each show nabbing four nods.

Already winners heading into the star-studded evening? Devil Wears Prada fans, who better gird their loins as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to reunite 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand needs to make room in her trophy case as she's set to receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine." 

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? Read on for the full list of winners...

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

SAG Life Achievement Award
Recipient: Barbra Streisand

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef 
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

