SAG Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

So, who will The Actor statue go to at the 2024 SAG Awards?
No need to panic, we've got you covered. ICYMI, the Feb. 24 event—streaming on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall—honors the best in TV and film, and this year's nominees are nothing short of fantastic.
Especially if you're Barbie's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, whose lives in plastic earned them each individual acting nods and the Greta Gerwig-directed movie a nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.
But to bring home the trophy, they'll need to beat the stars of American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer.
The competition is just as stiff on the TV side. While the fourth and final season of Succession earned five nominations—including noms for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew MacFadyen and Brian Cox—The Bear and Ted Lasso aren't far behind, with each show nabbing four nods.
Already winners heading into the star-studded evening? Devil Wears Prada fans, who better gird their loins as Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to reunite 18 years after the film had us wondering if that top is turquoise, lapis or actually cerulean.
Plus, EGOT winner Barbra Streisand needs to make room in her trophy case as she's set to receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Jennifer Aniston.
"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the 81-year-old said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."
"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."
As for what other stars walk away with an Actor statue? Read on for the full list of winners...
SAG Life Achievement Award
Recipient: Barbra Streisand
Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian