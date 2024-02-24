Score Exclusive Deals During Tory Burch's Private Sale, With Chic Finds Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While it's still technically winter, we can't stop thinking about what we'll be wearing this spring and summer. In contrast to the puffer jackets and waterproof shoes of cold and damp February, we'll be rocking flowy dresses, colorful swimsuits, and bright patterns as soon as the temperatures begin to rise. In the meantime, however, you can start stocking up on all of the warm weather pieces you'll be able to wear in just a few months, which gives you plenty of time to shop all of the amazing sales out there. Speaking of sales, you can score exclusive deals during Tory Burch's Private Sale, which has chic summer-worthy finds starting at under $100. Don't let the word "private" fool, these deals of up to 64% off are open for everyone to shop.

Take these $188 jelly slides, for example, which are now on sale for $88 or their iconic $248 ballet flats which are now a steal at $108 — that's over half off! You can also score this $328 striped beach dress for $117 or save $281 on this $398 limited edition crossbody bag that you'll wear everywhere, now $180. Needless to say, if you've been dreaming of spring and summer outfits, you definitely need to shop Tory Burch's Private Sale for up to 64% off your purchase. Keep reading for our favorite deals.