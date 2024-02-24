Score Exclusive Deals During Tory Burch's Private Sale, With Chic Finds Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While it's still technically winter, we can't stop thinking about what we'll be wearing this spring and summer. In contrast to the puffer jackets and waterproof shoes of cold and damp February, we'll be rocking flowy dresses, colorful swimsuits, and bright patterns as soon as the temperatures begin to rise. In the meantime, however, you can start stocking up on all of the warm weather pieces you'll be able to wear in just a few months, which gives you plenty of time to shop all of the amazing sales out there. Speaking of sales, you can score exclusive deals during Tory Burch's Private Sale, which has chic summer-worthy finds starting at under $100. Don't let the word "private" fool, these deals of up to 64% off are open for everyone to shop.
Take these $188 jelly slides, for example, which are now on sale for $88 or their iconic $248 ballet flats which are now a steal at $108 — that's over half off! You can also score this $328 striped beach dress for $117 or save $281 on this $398 limited edition crossbody bag that you'll wear everywhere, now $180. Needless to say, if you've been dreaming of spring and summer outfits, you definitely need to shop Tory Burch's Private Sale for up to 64% off your purchase. Keep reading for our favorite deals.
PLEATED-HEM TENNIS SKIRT
Whether you're on or off the court, this pleated mini skirt is so cute. It's made from a moisture-wicking performance material, has built-in shorts, and comes in several colors.
BUBBLE JELLY SLIDES
These jelly slides are giving major Y2K vibes, and we're so here for it. Their bubble platform provides comfy cushioning and they're available in a bunch of fun shades.
PLEATED-FRONT TWILL GOLF SKIRT
You don't need to play golf to wear this adorable pleated skirt which comes in three plaid colorways. Plus, they have built-in shorts and pockets.
MINNIE TRAVEL BALLET
There's not much to say about these flats except that they're iconic for a reason. These have a croc finish, the iconic logo pendant, and are so flexible which means they're easy to pack (or tote on the go).
DOUBLE T JACQUARD ESPADRILLE
Another iconic Tory Burch shoe, you'll wear this pair of espadrilles all spring and summer long. These have a jute footbed, nautical stripes, and an embroidered Tory Burch logo. Choose from four colors.
MAXI BEACH DRESS
Behold, the perfect vacation outfit. This striped maxi dress has a mermaid tail hem, yarn tassels dangling from the self-tie straps, and a breezy silhouette.
LIMITED-EDITION CROSSBODY
This limited edition crossbody bag is a great investment because it will never go out of style. Made from pebbled leather, you can carry this bag from the gold chain link strap or the top handle.
When is the best time to shop at Tory Burch?
Although Tory Burch pieces are a great investment, the best time to shop at Tory Burch is during one of their many sales.
Where can I buy Tory Burch?
The Tory Burch website is the best place to get the latest styles. You can also shop Tory Burch at Nordstrom, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus among other retailers.
Where can I find the best Tory Burch deals?
Tory sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Amazon, Farfetch, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Shopbop, Rent the Runway, and the Tory Burch sale section among other sites.
What are the best Tory Burch products?
The brand is famous for the iconic Tory Burch Miller sandals. The Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Bag has a devoted following.
How much Tory Burch shipping?
When you shop from the Tory Burch website, shipping is free within the continental U.S. without any purchase minimum required. You can upgrade your shipping options for an additional cost.
I took a deep dive into Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section – here are the new finds and hidden gems.