Dolly Parton Proves She’ll Always Love Beyoncé With Message on Her Milestone

Dolly Parton shared her support for Beyoncé with the sweetest message after the “Halo” singer earned her latest accolade for her new country song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Watch: Beyoncé Makes History with "Texas Hold 'Em"

Dolly Parton knows who run the world. 

After all, the "Jolene" singer couldn't help but gush over Beyoncé's latest record-setting accomplishment: On Feb. 20 the 32-time Grammy winner became the first-ever Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for her new country single "Texas Hold ‘Em."

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Dolly wrote on Instagram Feb. 22. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

She added, "Can't wait to hear the full album!"

And Dolly knows a thing or two about topping the Hot Country Songs chart. In fact since 1974, the "9 to 5" singer has secured that top spot a whopping 25 times, with tracks such as "Love Is Like A Butterfly" and "Think About Love." 

Dolly's support comes less than two weeks after Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album, Act II, which is set to release March 29. Along with "Texas Hold ‘Em," she also released her song "16 Carriages," which debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country charts.

photos
Dolly Parton's Best Looks Through the Years

While her decision to transition genres surprised fans, the Beyhive has been having a real-life boogie since their drops.

"I have a sudden urge to both yee and haw," one fan joked on Instagram, while another wrote, "Need to wear cowboy boots and cowboy hat every day."

But landing on the country song charts is just the most recent of many accolades for Beyoncé. The "Formation" singer also became the first woman to top both Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs ever.

And it doesn't stop there. In 2021, she became the most decorated singer ever and the female artist with the most wins in history at the Grammy Awards. Then two years later, Beyoncé raised the stakes and yet again set the record for most Grammys ever won by a single artist.

Keep reading to see more Black women who have already made history in 2024.

Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Congratulations to this woman: In January, the Password host became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host and not to mention, the first woman to win in the category overall in over a decade.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Victoria Monet

The “Alright” singer is doing more than just fine these days: Her seven Grammy nominations is believed to have landed the most nods for a Black, openly queer woman performer within a single year.

Instagram/John Gaines

Victoria Monet’s Daughter Hazel

And yes, to clarify, Victoria isn’t the only one in her household breaking records: Her 2-year-old daughter Hazel became the youngest Grammy Awards nominee ever this year for her contribution to her mom’s single "Hollywood,” a ballad that scored a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star’s 2023 Emmy win for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series made her first Black woman to win in that category in over 40 years. (The Jeffersons’ Isabel Sanford took home the award for her role in 1981).

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Ayo Edebiri

Yes Chef! With her Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ayo became the third Black woman ever to take home the award.

In 1987, 227 star Jackée Harry became the first, followed by Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph more than 30 years later, earning a standing ovation for her moving speech at the 2022 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé

