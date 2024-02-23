Dolly Parton Proves She’ll Always Love Beyoncé With Message on Her Milestone

Watch : Beyoncé Makes History with "Texas Hold 'Em"

Dolly Parton knows who run the world.

After all, the "Jolene" singer couldn't help but gush over Beyoncé's latest record-setting accomplishment: On Feb. 20 the 32-time Grammy winner became the first-ever Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for her new country single "Texas Hold ‘Em."

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Dolly wrote on Instagram Feb. 22. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

She added, "Can't wait to hear the full album!"

And Dolly knows a thing or two about topping the Hot Country Songs chart. In fact since 1974, the "9 to 5" singer has secured that top spot a whopping 25 times, with tracks such as "Love Is Like A Butterfly" and "Think About Love."

Dolly's support comes less than two weeks after Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album, Act II, which is set to release March 29. Along with "Texas Hold ‘Em," she also released her song "16 Carriages," which debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country charts.