Lulus’ Buy 3-Get-1 Free Sale Includes Elegant & Stylish Dresses, Starting at $15

Spring is almost here and that means one thing: cute dresses. Nothing feels better than walking around in warmer temperatures or traveling for spring break, styling some new fashion. And if your wardrobe isn't ready yet, we've got you covered. Well, actually, Lulus has got you covered with their Buy 3-Get-1 Free sale. That means, your fourth dress (of equal or lesser value) will cost you nothing. Four dresses for the price of three sounds good to me. And, since Lulus' dresses are already on sale, you're paying as little as $15 for some seriously cute styles.
Not only that, if you're new to Lulus, use exclusive E! Code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items). All you have to do is create a Lulus account, enter the code, and you should see the savings in your cart. The same goes for the Buy 3-Get-1 sale, you'll see the free dress deal in your cart. We're talking skater dresses, sweater dresses, fancy dresses, maxi dresses, casual dresses, and more. Upgrade your dress game in one fell swoop.
You can get a sweater dress that hugs your every curve for just $19 (original price $99) or a romantic $72 mini dress for just $19. There's even a velvety bodycon dress for $15. Don't wait, these bestselling picks won't last long. Scroll down, add to cart, make it three and you get one free…or get six and get two free…or get nine and get three free…you get it.
Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
With a sleek silhouette made of soft velvet, this dark green dress is guaranteed to deliver compliments. It features a bodycon fit and a midi height that's simple, yet sexy. Plus, it's a steal at just $15.
Shift and Shout Black Shift Dress
This black shift dress is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe. It's so versatile that you can dress it up or down, wear it solo or layered, pair it with heels or sneakers, and more. There's even a gold zipper in the back that elevates the look.
Change the Season Emerald Green Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Score this $99 sweater dress for just $19. Featuring a stretchy sweater knit that goes from a turtleneck to a below-the-knee length hem, it will fit you like a glove. Best of all, it's effortlessly chic and can transition from day to night.
Erina Mauve Multi Stripe Belted Midi Slip Dress
Keep it breezy with this vintage-inspired slip dress. It's perfect for brunches, garden parties, picnics, and more, and features adjustable straps, a slim tying sash at the waist, and eye-catching stripes.
Patchwork It Cream Cable Knit Cutout Sweater Dress
It's still a little chilly outside, so you have plenty of time to rock this chunky cable knit sweater dress. It gives cozy, apres ski vibes, but there's also a cutout in the back that adds a flirty touch. Best of all, it's only $19.
Believe It or Knot Black Long Sleeve Tie-Front Skater Dress
Perfect for day or night, this skater dress is an immediate add-to-cart situation. It features a tie-front, long sleeves with elastic at the hems, and it comes in four colors. Get this dress, then three more, and you'll get one of them free.
Sweet Amor Burgundy Tulle Swiss Dot Tiered Bustier Midi Dress
This romantic midi dress features an adorable Swiss dot pattern, puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a skirt that flows with a layer of tulle. You can even lower the sleeves for an off-the-shoulder look.
Angel in Disguise Black Lace Skater Dress
Lacy and flowy, this skater dress is party-ready. Featuring an elegant scalloped neckline and sheer sleeves, reviewers rave that it comes with lots of compliments.
Lust or Love Black Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Dress
Available in five colors, this lacy dress is hard to resist. With embroidered polka dots, sheer sleeves, and a ruffled hem, you'll feel main character energy when you wear it.
Rhapsodize Emerald Green Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Balloon sleeves, check. Cozy knit fabric, check. Bodycon silhouette, check. This midi dress has everything. One fan raved, "Dress is beautiful and at the same time very warm, soft, and comfortable. Can be dressed up for formal events or night out, as well as dressed down for casual events."
Katrina Royal Blue Strappy Backless Skater Dress
Not only is this backless skater dress fun and flirty, it's also $25. Made of a stretchy, ponte knit fabric it moves with you and features a skirt that was meant for twirling. One shopper wrote, "I am absolutely obsessed with this dress! Very flattering and the material is thick enough you don't have to worry about a bra."
Favorite Moment Gold and Black Star Print Skater Dress
Black tulle and gold star embellishments make this skater dress a keeper. It has an open back, adjustable straps, and it's just $19. One reviewer reported that's it's perfect for a party, adding, "Fun and sexy but not too revealing. Love this dress!"
Heavenly Hues Taupe Maxi Dress
Channel your inner goddess with this flowy maxi dress. It's available in 12 colors and features a sexy side slip for a flirty touch. One reviewer raved that it gives, "super star vibes."
Garden District Olive Green Wrap Maxi Dress
This wrap maxi dress is soft, stretchy, and stunning. Reviewers rave that it's also sexy and can be dressed up with heels or worn more casually with sandals and a large hat.
Always on Repeat Emerald Green Clip Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress
With a clip dot texture and sheer balloon sleeves, this emerald mini dress is one you'll want to wear on repeat. It's a steal at $19 and one shopper noted, "It's girly, cute, and fit great!"
