2024 SAG Awards: Josh Hartnett Turns Attention to Oppenheimer Costars During Rare Interview

Watch : Josh Hartnett Reveals Why It Was a Dream Come True to Work with Robert Downey Jr.

Josh Hartnett is sharing some gratitude.

At the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, the Pearl Harbor star—who walked away from the spotlight in the mid-aughts—returned to Hollywood, marking his first public event in the United States in over six years. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

And while he was turned heads with his attendance, the Oppenheimer actor turned his attention to his castmates, like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and director Christopher Nolan.

"Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal," Josh exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox. "We had a fun time making the film and then for it to be so phenomenally received and to have it be nominated by our peers for acting categories, across the board, is great."

So why return to the spotlight for the SAG Awards? Well, Josh—who attended the U.K. BAFTAs Feb. 18—is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category along with his costars.