2024 SAG Awards: Josh Hartnett Turns Attention to Oppenheimer Costars During Rare Interview

Josh Hartnett is sharing some gratitude.
At the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, the Pearl Harbor star—who walked away from the spotlight in the mid-aughts—returned to Hollywood, marking his first public event in the United States in over six years. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
And while he was turned heads with his attendance, the Oppenheimer actor turned his attention to his castmates, like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and director Christopher Nolan.
"Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal," Josh exclusively told Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox. "We had a fun time making the film and then for it to be so phenomenally received and to have it be nominated by our peers for acting categories, across the board, is great."
So why return to the spotlight for the SAG Awards? Well, Josh—who attended the U.K. BAFTAs Feb. 18—is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category along with his costars.
"All my costars getting individuals and then us being nominated for a cast," he reflected, "It's phenomenal. I mean, it's better than we could have imagined."
Not to mention the film also nabbed several Oscar nominations. "I think that like the major awards like Best Picture and Best Ensemble, things like that," he explained, "they do speak to the effort that goes into making a film more so than an individual effort."
And while you may be a fan of this rare appearance, don't expect this to be his new status quo. After all, the 45-year-old and wife Tamsin Egerton enjoy their quieter existence in England.
"I think trying to stay at the top is a shortcut to unhappiness," the dad of three told The Chronicle in 2013 of his decision to leave Hollywood. "I'm absolutely not in the race to be the hottest actor. I know what it's like to be in that whole world. I was up there for a couple of years and it was uncomfortable."
