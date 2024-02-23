Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram With Rare Social Media Message

Watch : Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Daughter Dream Dancing

Rob Kardashian is back on social media for a milestone occasion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum returned to his Instagram feed for the first time in eight months to share a message to his late dad Robert Kardashian Sr., who would've turned 80 years old on Feb. 22.

"Happy Birthday Dad," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father and mom Kris Jenner. "Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much."

The Kardashian patriarch died in 2003 from esophageal cancer when Rob was 16.

"He's with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that," sister Khloe Kardashian commented on Rob's post. "Look for his signs. He's trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!!"

The Good American founder also posted an emotional video montage of photos with the dad of four.