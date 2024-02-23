Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram With Rare Social Media Message

Rob Kardashian returned to his Instagram feed for the first time in eight months to honor late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would’ve been his 80th birthday.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 23, 2024 2:40 PM
Rob Kardashian is back on social media for a milestone occasion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum returned to his Instagram feed for the first time in eight months to share a message to his late dad Robert Kardashian Sr., who would've turned 80 years old on Feb. 22.

"Happy Birthday Dad," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father and mom Kris Jenner. "Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much."

The Kardashian patriarch died in 2003 from esophageal cancer when Rob was 16.

"He's with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that," sister Khloe Kardashian commented on Rob's post. "Look for his signs. He's trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!!"

The Good American founder also posted an emotional video montage of photos with the dad of four.

photos
Rob Kardashian Through the Years

"I think there will be a piece missing from me for the rest of my life," the audio said. "Although I may try and fill it with people or things, I know I'll always feel that void. And maybe, that's what they mean when they say, ‘I'll hold space for you,' because that space will always be yours."

Alongside the video, Khloe shared an equally emotional reflection.

"I will forever hold space for you," she began. "Happy birthday daddy. I love you. thank you for everything. Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!"

"PS this audio can be viewed as sad or beautiful," Khloe explained. "I choose beauty. I am not sad anymore. Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I'm not sad. In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did!"

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to their late dad with a moving message.

"I can't believe you would have been 80 years old today," she wrote on Instagram. "If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can't ski without thinking of you." 

"I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you're somehow behind all of it," she continued. "Thank you for being the best example of the purest love."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian shared two photos of her donning pink overalls alongside a smiling Robert Sr.

"What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time," she admitted. "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special."

And the Kardashian matriarch Kris, who split with Robert in 1991, also posted a photo on her Instagram Story with the entire Kardashian family.

"You would be so proud of our kids and I know you are always with us," Kris wrote. "We all love you and miss you endlessly."

And while the Kardashian siblings continue to honor their dad's legacy, keep reading to see the cutest pics of his grandkids.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Tribute to Moms

True Thompson and Chicago West honor their mothers, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in a mischievous way.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Hugs

True and Chicago share a sweet moment.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Ouch!

True and Psalm West wear casts after breaking their arm in August 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
A True Dream

Khloe Kardashian's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo of her daughter True Thompson, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Double Besties

Penelope Disick, North West, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Just Like Dad

Chicago sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West in October 2022...

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

Instagram
Sleepover Crew

Khloe and True have Dream over for a sleepover in June 2023.

TikTok
Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

Instagram
"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments
