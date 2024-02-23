Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram With Rare Social Media Message

Rob Kardashian is back on social media for a milestone occasion.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum returned to his Instagram feed for the first time in eight months to share a message to his late dad Robert Kardashian Sr., who would've turned 80 years old on Feb. 22.
"Happy Birthday Dad," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father and mom Kris Jenner. "Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss You every day. I Love You so much."
The Kardashian patriarch died in 2003 from esophageal cancer when Rob was 16.
"He's with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that," sister Khloe Kardashian commented on Rob's post. "Look for his signs. He's trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!!"
The Good American founder also posted an emotional video montage of photos with the dad of four.
"I think there will be a piece missing from me for the rest of my life," the audio said. "Although I may try and fill it with people or things, I know I'll always feel that void. And maybe, that's what they mean when they say, ‘I'll hold space for you,' because that space will always be yours."
Alongside the video, Khloe shared an equally emotional reflection.
"I will forever hold space for you," she began. "Happy birthday daddy. I love you. thank you for everything. Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!"
"PS this audio can be viewed as sad or beautiful," Khloe explained. "I choose beauty. I am not sad anymore. Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I'm not sad. In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did!"
Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to their late dad with a moving message.
"I can't believe you would have been 80 years old today," she wrote on Instagram. "If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can't ski without thinking of you."
"I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you're somehow behind all of it," she continued. "Thank you for being the best example of the purest love."
Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian shared two photos of her donning pink overalls alongside a smiling Robert Sr.
"What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time," she admitted. "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special."
And the Kardashian matriarch Kris, who split with Robert in 1991, also posted a photo on her Instagram Story with the entire Kardashian family.
"You would be so proud of our kids and I know you are always with us," Kris wrote. "We all love you and miss you endlessly."
