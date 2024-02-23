Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Shake Off Bad Blood Rumors Once and For All at Eras Tour in Sydney

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Step Out Together for a Date at Sydney Zoo

These days, there's only mad love between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

In fact, the "Firework" singer was on hand to support Taylor Feb. 23 at her first of four Eras Tour concerts in Sydney, Australia.

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos from the show, including a selfie with Taylor and snap with fellow concert attendee Rita Ora. (And yes, Travis Kelce was in attendance too.)

Katy also included footage of Taylor performing "Bad Blood," a song rumored to be about their past feud, which reportedly occurred after a disagreement over backup dancers.

The duo officially made amends in 2018 when Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch as she kicked off her Reputation Stadium Tour.

"She and I have really been on good terms for a while," Taylor told Capital Breakfast in July 2019. "We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us."