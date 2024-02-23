Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Kiss At Her Eras Tour Show in Sydney Has Sparks Flying

Travis Kelce has Taylor Swift's heartbeat skipping down the Eras Tour stage.
At the singer's Feb. 23 concert in Sydney, Australia, the "Karma" singer—donning a pink T-shirt and black shorts—ran off the stage and into the arms of her guy on the Chiefs who was waiting in the wings. The duo shared a hug and quick kiss before exiting the stadium together, arm-in-arm.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end—who was spotted in the V.I.P. tent at Accor Stadium wearing a blue patterned T-shirt and shorts set with friendship bracelets up both arms—may have only arrived in the land down under on Feb. 22, but it's already been a love story for the duo.
In addition to Taylor including her now signature lyric-change at the show—referring to her guy on the Chiefs instead of her guy on the screen during "Karma"—Travis and Taylor were spotted at the Sydney Zoo enjoying a day date together just hours after he touched down in Australia. The loved up duo were also joined for parts of the outing by Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently opening for the Eras Tour.
And as Taylor has back-to-back shows in Sydney until Feb. 26 before jetting off to Singapore, the happy couple's fever dream high may just continue. Given that Travis is officially in his off season after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, fans can probably expect to see him at a few more Eras Tour shows—especially considering Taylor attended a whopping 13 NFL games in support of her man.
post show kiss ?? pic.twitter.com/Wprv1hBWLP— Tayvis Nation ?????? (@tayvisnation) February 23, 2024
Indeed, Taylor and Travis' relationship continues to level up in the public eye. Taylor even went social media official with the football player by posting a TikTok of him on Feb. 12, shortly after his Super Bowl win—in which she cheekily poked fun at her parents joining in for the post-game celebrations.
And while fans have been able to see quite a bit of the duo's relationship play out, Taylor has also expressed gratitude for their secret moments in crowded rooms—especially before hard launching in September.
As she put it to TIME last December, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for."
Flash forward and they're taking on the world together. Read on for every sweet moment of the couple's relationship.