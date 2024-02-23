Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Kiss At Her Eras Tour Show in Sydney Has Sparks Flying

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA at Super Bowl After-Party

Travis Kelce has Taylor Swift's heartbeat skipping down the Eras Tour stage.

At the singer's Feb. 23 concert in Sydney, Australia, the "Karma" singer—donning a pink T-shirt and black shorts—ran off the stage and into the arms of her guy on the Chiefs who was waiting in the wings. The duo shared a hug and quick kiss before exiting the stadium together, arm-in-arm.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end—who was spotted in the V.I.P. tent at Accor Stadium wearing a blue patterned T-shirt and shorts set with friendship bracelets up both arms—may have only arrived in the land down under on Feb. 22, but it's already been a love story for the duo.

In addition to Taylor including her now signature lyric-change at the show—referring to her guy on the Chiefs instead of her guy on the screen during "Karma"—Travis and Taylor were spotted at the Sydney Zoo enjoying a day date together just hours after he touched down in Australia. The loved up duo were also joined for parts of the outing by Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently opening for the Eras Tour.