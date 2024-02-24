If You’re an ‘It’ Girl, This Is Everything You Need To Buy From Coach Outlet’s 75% off Clearance Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You've entered your ‘It' Girl, and along with that comes a whole new wardrobe revamp obvi. Which means it's time to get those credit cards out girlies and start shopping for statement pieces that'll instantly turn heads or basics that go with literally everything. We're fully aware that being an ‘It' Girl doesn't come with a low-price tag, and that's why we're using all the girl math possible to make all of these new handbags, clothes, and accessories worth their price. Where's the best place to go looking for incredible deals that make you feel like you're barely spending money? Luxury outlets of course. And one brand in particular that's completely taken over the fashion market by storm is Coach. The bag retailer has recently made a major comeback, with their irresistible Tabby bags, cherry bag charms, and many more aesthetically pleasing accessories any ‘It' girl would love to have in their wardrobe.
While those Coach coveted items are a must-have, let's not forget about all of their hundreds of other chic handbags that are just as good (if not better in our opinion). Especially the ones they currently have in their outlet section on clearance, which believe it or not, are currently on sale for 75% off! Yes, you heard that right girlies. So, what are you waiting for? Make sure you head straight over to Coach Outlet's clearance sale to buy everything you need for your ‘It' Girl era. Keep in mind that all their handbags and clothes are selling fast, so go ahead and check out our top picks from their sale below before it's too late.
Blaine Backpack
Whoever said backpacks were just for school and work, clearly never shopped at Coach. This Blaine backpack comes in three colors that are perfect to rock this spring. It also features inside zip and multifunction pockets and has plenty of space for both a laptop and notebooks (in case you do want to wear it to school or work).
Morgan Square Crossbody
If you're looking for a high-quality bag that can be worn both day and night, opt for this Morgan Square crossbody bag. It's made from crocodile-embossed leather and comes in four colors: Amazon Green, Black, Amethyst, and Cornflower blue.
Millie Satchel
If you're guilty of carrying absolutely everything in your everyday bag, then the Millie satchel is the perfect match for you and all your essentials. While it's not shy in its size, we love this bag because of its stylish design and many inner and outer zip pockets, ensuring you stay organized without sacrificing style.
Rowan Satchel With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Trust us when we tell you that you won't be able to resist the Rowan satchel—the dream compact handbag that combines style with functionality. Small enough to ditch the oversized tote, yet spacious for your essentials, it's the perfect work and on-the-go bag that's effortlessly stylish in any setting.
Penelope Shoulder Bag
If you're a lover of shoulder bags but hate when they start to slide off your arm, the Penelope shoulder bag from Coach is exactly what you need. Made from smooth leather and available in three fun colors, it features a practical adjustable handle with a 10.75" drop that instantly makes wearing these trendy bags so much easier.
Cameron Tote
Ideal for work, play, or anything in between, this large Cameron tote accommodates everything from laptops to gym essentials. With its spacious design crafted from pebbled leather and adorned with Coach's classic logo, this tote effortlessly combines style with functionality, making it a distinctive and versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Double Zip Crossbody In Signature Canvas
If you're someone who loves a sleek, no-fuss bag, opt for the double zip crossbody from Coach. It's simple and to the point and features two main compartments that are just big enough to hold all your main essentials, along with a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Sprint Belt Bag 24 In Signature Leather
Belt bags are back and they're here to stay. That's why Coach Outlet blessed us by putting this Sprint belt bag on mega-sale in an eye-catching chartreuse color that's just too good to pass up. It's made from their signature smooth calf leather and also comes in a bright blue-jay colorway.
Nolita 19
If you're looking for a bag that's timeless and chic, you can't go wrong with this crocodile-embossed leather Nolita. It's available in four colorways to choose from, and will literally go with any outfit—both day and nighttime fits.
Striped Pareo
As we head into spring, the evenings/nights will probably remain a little chilly. Make sure to add this cute striped pareo straight to your cart to keep you cozy as the season changes.
Garment Dye Retro Sweatshorts
We're calling it now, the '80s retro sweatshorts are making a comeback this spring/summer. So, make sure you get ahead of the trend and snag these comfy shorts for less than $50!
Garment Dye Cropped T Shirt
In our opinion, you can never have enough basic cropped tees in your closet. That's why we currently have our eyes on this garment dye t-shirt from Coach. It's simple, cute, and can always be worn with anything. Just act fast bestie, because this one is nearly sold out!
Relaxed Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Made from 100% cotton, you won't want to sleep on this Coach Outlet sweatshirt in the color green moss. It features a relaxed fit and a quarter zip-up, and will keep you snug as the seasons start to change. We recommend wearing it at home for a casual vibe or pairing it with cute retro shorts.
