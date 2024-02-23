Shop Madewell's Best-Sellers For Less With Up To 70% Off Fan-Favorite Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to elevated basics, there's no better place to shop than at Madewell. From their best-selling wide leg pants that are perfect for work or play to romantic midi dresses that you can dress up or down, it's safe to say that Madewell has all of the closet staples you'll ever need. And if you've been on the hunt for said staples, you're in luck because right now, you can use the code EXTRAEXTRA to score an additional 30% off their best-selling sale styles, for a grand total of up to 70% off. We don't know about you but that sounds like a sale we don't want to miss.

Take these trendy $118 wide leg jeans which are now just $35 or these fan-favorite $118 flowy pants for $63. They also have plenty of dresses, like this romantic $138 floral one now just $35 or this $98 V-neck midi dress that's also now $35. And if it's tops you're after, get this $148 sexy silk button up that is now just $35 or this $42 mock neck muscle tee that you'll wear all the time for $20. We told you this sale can't be missed. Read on for our favorite deals on Madewell's best-selling pieces, which are now up to 70% off.