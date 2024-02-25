Robert Downey Jr.'s Shoutout to Wife Susan at the 2024 SAG Awards Proves She's the Real Avenger

Watch : Robert De Niro’s Viral Reaction To Robert Downey Jr. Win

Robert Downey Jr. sent a marvelous message to his leading lady at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the Oppenheimer star gave a nod his wife, Susan Downey. (See all of the 2024 SAG Awards winners here.)

After listing a number of his A-list costars, including Jamie Foxx, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, Robert added in Susan's name.

"Now why have I added my wife's name to this list of otherwise super talented artists that I have learned so much from, up-close, over these last 40 years?" he asked during the Feb. 24 ceremony. "It's because for 22 years she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor."

The 58-year-old concluded his speech with a shoutout to another family member, his 12-year-old son. "Exton Elias," he said. "This one's for you."

Robert, who beat out Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie) to win the award, is also dad to 30-year-old Indio—who he coparents with ex-wife Deborah Falconer—as well as Avri, 9, who he shares with Susan.