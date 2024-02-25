Robert Downey Jr.'s Shoutout to Wife Susan at the 2024 SAG Awards Proves She's the Real Avenger

As Robert Downey Jr. accepted a 2024 SAG Award for his role in Oppenheimer, the Marvel actor gave a cheeky nod to his wife Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. sent a marvelous message to his leading lady at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the Oppenheimer star gave a nod his wife, Susan Downey. (See all of the 2024 SAG Awards winners here.)

After listing a number of his A-list costars, including Jamie Foxx, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, Robert added in Susan's name.

"Now why have I added my wife's name to this list of otherwise super talented artists that I have learned so much from, up-close, over these last 40 years?" he asked during the Feb. 24 ceremony. "It's because for 22 years she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor."

The 58-year-old concluded his speech with a shoutout to another family member, his 12-year-old son. "Exton Elias," he said. "This one's for you."

Robert, who beat out Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie) to win the award, is also dad to 30-year-old Indio—who he coparents with ex-wife Deborah Falconer—as well as Avri, 9, who he shares with Susan.

This milestone comes months after Robert and Susan marked another celebratory occasion—their wedding anniversary.

"18 years," he wrote on Instagram in August alongside photos with Susan, "love still in bloom!!"

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

And even though he portrayed Iron Man, Robert has proven over the years that Susan is the real Avenger of their family.

"At the heart of every family (if you're fortunate), you'll find a mother. A fiercely sophisticated protector, nurturer, teacher and friend," he posted on Instagram at the time. "Susan Downey, happy birthday - you are all that (and a party-sized bag of chips)."

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

As Robert enjoys his SAG Awards victory, keep reading to see all of the 2024 SAG Awards winners...

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards air Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix. And don't miss E!'s red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

