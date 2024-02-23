Amy Schumer Calls Out Critics Who Are “Mad” She’s Not Thinner and Prettier

Watch : Amy Schumer Responds to Speculation About Her “Puffier” Face

Inside Amy Schumer is a just a regular person with regular person feelings.

But, the Life & Beth star has learned to live with the constant trolling she receives on the Internet.

"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner," she said on the Feb. 22 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I think they're mad I'm not prettier. And that I still feel like I have a right to speak. And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been like torn to shreds?"

And while the 42-year-old admitted letting it all roll off her back isn't always easy, all that matters is the love she has for herself.

"It doesn't feel good when the whole Internet's mad at you. Don't get me wrong," the Trainwreck star said. "I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it, but it's been a long time that people have been coming for me, so yeah. It's just about how I'm feeling about myself."