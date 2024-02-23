Amy Schumer Calls Out Critics Who Are “Mad” She’s Not Thinner and Prettier

Inside Amy Schumer is a just a regular person with regular person feelings.
But, the Life & Beth star has learned to live with the constant trolling she receives on the Internet.
"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner," she said on the Feb. 22 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I think they're mad I'm not prettier. And that I still feel like I have a right to speak. And I think that they don't want any woman to speak. I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been like torn to shreds?"
And while the 42-year-old admitted letting it all roll off her back isn't always easy, all that matters is the love she has for herself.
"It doesn't feel good when the whole Internet's mad at you. Don't get me wrong," the Trainwreck star said. "I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it, but it's been a long time that people have been coming for me, so yeah. It's just about how I'm feeling about myself."
But, from time to time, she is compelled to clap back. Take, for instance, when Internet trolls recently criticized her appearance.
"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 15. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."
She chalked it up to her endometriosis, an autoimmune disease in which uterus lining grows outside of the organ.
"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," she continued. "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."
Instead, Amy—who welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in 2019—hopes fans will instead shift their focus to season two of her show Life & Beth.
"Like every other women/person," she wrote, "some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."
