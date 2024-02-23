Get 78% off Peter Thomas Roth, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, J.Crew, Samsonite, and More Deals This Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you woke up to that paycheck direct deposit hitting your account, it's the perfect day to shop. Sadly, the Presidents' Day sales are done, but that doesn't mean the deals are gone. There are so many must-shop discounts on your favorite brands all weekend long.
I'm scooping up this $49 deal on $141 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare. If you want more Peter Thomas Roth deals, you can save 30% with the promo code PTRX30. Accessorize in style with 75% off deals on Kate Spade. Plus, you can save 60% during the very rare Tory Burch Private Sale. If you want to lounge in style, you can get these lululemon flares for just $49 instead of $119. There are so many amazing prices in lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
Those are just some of the amazing deals this weekend. Ready, set, shop. These unbeatable discounts from Ulta, Nordstrom Rack, Our Place, and more stores won't be here for long.
This Weekend's Best Deals
Yankee Candle
A 45% off Yankee Candle deal is too tough to resist. These are aromatic, but not overwhelming with scent. They are so classic and Amazon has lots of options. Shoppers left 40,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews for these candles.
Peter Thomas Roth 31 Days of Skincare 5-Piece Kit
Pamper yourself with a 65% discount on Peter Thomas Roth bestsellers. Here's what you get in the bundle:
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
- Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF Cloud Moisturizer
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum
- Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
And some flare to your wardrobe with these supremely comfortable pants. They're made from buttery soft fabric and they have an ultra-flattering high-rise waist.
Kate Spade Harper Crossbody
Stop what you're doing and get this $280 bag for just $59. That's a 79% discount. You can never go wrong with pastel pink, in my eyes, but that's not your only choice. This versatile bag also comes in black, mint, and beige.
Tory Burch Tory Burch Limited-Edition Crossbody
This is such a rare deal: 54% off a Tory Burch bag that goes with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. If you think about it, it's three bags in one because you can carry it by the handle, rock it on the shoulder, or use it as a crossbody.
The Best Beauty Deals- Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Sunday Riley & More
Ulta: Save 30% on 600+ mascaras, eyeshadow, and lash products from Tarte, Clinique, IT Cosmetics, and more top brands at Ulta.
Peter Thomas Roth: Use the PTRX30 to get 30% off Peter Thomas Roth must-haves. I'm stocking up on the under-eye gels.
Zitsticka: Get the clear skin you've always dreamed of and stock up on Zitsticka essentials while they're 25% off. The Killa microdarts are magical on deep pimples (trust me).
QVC: Score major savings on beauty products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, bareMinerals, Philosophy, Bobbi Brown, and more top brands.
Smashbox: If your makeup isn't holding up, it's time to get a primer. You can get Smashbox mini primers for just $10, which is the perfect excuse to try out a bunch and find your perfect formula.
Skinstore: Use the code CELEBRATE to save on Skinstore's top brands including COSRX, Sunday Riley, and Elizabeth Arden.
IT Cosmetics: Don't miss your last chance to save 50% on IT Cosmetics must-haves and gift sets.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, get one free. This is an absolute essential to combat dry skin in winter.
Beachwaver: Save 50% on Beachwaver's iconic rotating curling irons.
Ogee: Get 20% off sitewide at Ogee. I recommend their makeup brush cleaner. It's the best I've ever used.
Kiehl's: Stock up on your favorites and save 30% on Kiehl's products.
The Best Fashion Deals- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Madewell, J.Crew & More
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorite styles in their We Made Too Much section.
Kate Spade Outlet: Step up your accessories game and save 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more.
Tory Burch: Ssshhhh, it's a secret. Tory Burch deals are hard to find, but there's a private sale with 60% off deals.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25% off Vince Camuto's sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 80% off on your purchase.
Sorel: Bundle up with warm and durable boots from Sorel. Plus, there's free shipping.
Madewell: Use the code EXTRAEXTRA for an additional 30% off Madewell's sale section.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 60% on Khloé Kardashian's Good American, 60% on resort styles, and more from Nordstrom Rack.
J.Crew: Get an EXTRA 50% off J.Crew's sale section with the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Get 60% off best-sellers from J.Crew.
Coach Outlet: This is not a drill, you can get 75% off Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Bare Necessities: Get 30% off bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
The Best Home Deals- Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Dyson, Crate and Barrel & More
Wayfair: Make the most of your slumber with these mattresses on sale for less than $500.
Sur La Table: Don't miss these 60% off deals on Sur La Table customer favorites from Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Staub, and more.
Our Place: Save $170 on 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Take 50% off Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, outdoor, and more.
Dyson: Save $200 on select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Crate and Barrel: This is your final chance to save 60% off at Crate and Barrel.
The Best Travel Deals- Samsonite
Samsonite: Get 25% off Samsonite luggage. Plus, you can get an EXTRA 15% off select styles.
Samsonite: Get 25% off Samsonite luggage. Plus, you can get an EXTRA 15% off select styles.