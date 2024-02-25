Bow Down to Anne Hathaway's Princess Diaries-Inspired Look at the 2024 SAG Awards

Watch : Why Anne Hathaway Is Paying Homage to ‘Devil Wears Prada’ with Her Red Carpet Gown!

Everybody wants to be Anne Hathaway at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The Princess Diaries alum stunned as she walked down the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24 in a look fit for Queen of Genovia. (See every jaw-dropping fashion moment here.)

After all, the 41-year-old—who arrived at the ceremony sans husband of nine years Adam Shulman—donned a cerulean off-the-shoulder gown with silver belt cinching at the waist. She kept her glam on the minimal side, keeping her makeup natural and signature dark locks in loose curls down her back. As for her accessories, she let her statement diamond necklace do all the talking.

And you'd better gird your loins, as Anne is set to present during the ceremony alongside her Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Even 18 years after its release, the film still holds a special place in popular culture and in the hearts of its stars, who don't shy away from sharing their love for one another. In fact, Emily—who reunited with Meryl at the 2024 Golden Globes—recently got to reminisce with Anne about their time working on the beloved film.