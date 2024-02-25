Bow Down to Anne Hathaway's Princess Diaries-Inspired Look at the 2024 SAG Awards

Anne Hathaway stunned in cerulean on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24, where she's set to reunite with her Devil Wears Prada costars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep.

Everybody wants to be Anne Hathaway at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The Princess Diaries alum stunned as she walked down the red carpet at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24 in a look fit for Queen of Genovia. (See every jaw-dropping fashion moment here.)

After all, the 41-year-old—who arrived at the ceremony sans husband of nine years Adam Shulman—donned a cerulean off-the-shoulder gown with silver belt cinching at the waist. She kept her glam on the minimal side, keeping her makeup natural and signature dark locks in loose curls down her back. As for her accessories, she let her statement diamond necklace do all the talking.

And you'd better gird your loins, as Anne is set to present during the ceremony alongside her Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Even 18 years after its release, the film still holds a special place in popular culture and in the hearts of its stars, who don't shy away from sharing their love for one another. In fact, Emily—who reunited with Meryl at the 2024 Golden Globes—recently got to reminisce with Anne about their time working on the beloved film.

photos
Anne Hathaway Through the Years

"It was the wildest thing. We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie," the Oppenheimer star told Anne as the two chatted for Variety's Actors on Actors series in December. "I don't know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne, who will next be seen in the upcoming The Idea of You, also made her character Andy Sachs proud last month, when she and Vogue editor Anna Wintour—who is believed to have inspired Meryl's character Miranda Priestly—surprised audiences by appearing together at a performance of Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway.

Anna introduced herself as "a very famous Broadway producer," before gesturing to Anne and saying, "This is my assistant." The actress took a moment to process, before jokingly asking, "Still?"

Keep reading to see the Runway colleagues and all the stars on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ryan Michelle Bathe

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison & Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ciara

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa McCarthy

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

David Oyelow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
