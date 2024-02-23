Andy Cohen Apologizes to Brandi Glanville Over "Inappropriate" Joke About Sleeping With Kate Chastain

Watch : Andy Cohen Was "Scammed" for "A Lot of Money"

Andy Cohen is sharing his regret over his past words.

The Bravo host spoke out after Brandi Glanville accused him of sexual harassment over a 2022 video he allegedly sent her, in which Cohen said he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about the RHOBH alum, according to a letter her lawyers sent NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros. and obtained by Page Six on Feb. 22. She also said Cohen invited her to watch the sexual act.

However, Cohen clarified on social media that he had been joking about a Below Deck star at the time.

"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi," Cohen shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 22. "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke."

Still, the 55-year-old added, "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

A source who viewed the video tells E! News that it was "clear" in the video that the comment was said in a joking manner. "Andy wasn't going to sleep with Kate," the insider added, "which is obvious to everyone because he is gay."