Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Responds to Allegations He Had Off-Screen Girlfriend During Filming

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jess Dishes on Her EpiPen Comment

Jimmy Presnell isn't turning a blind eye to recent allegations.

The Love Is Blind season six star spoke out after a TikTok user named Ryann Stringfellow made a video accusing an unnamed contestant of dating her off-screen during the show's filming, which had fans pointing fingers in his direction.

Reposting Ryann's video to respond to the rumors, Jimmy insisted in a Feb. 22 TikTok video, "I don't know this woman. I never met this woman. It's not true."

The reality star went on to call her video an "incredible marketing ploy" to profit off his name.

"She doesn't say it's me," Jimmy continued, "but she's definitely insinuating it's your boy."

And while the 28-year-old considered not commenting on the claims at all, he admitted he felt the need to respond after he had "so many people send this to me."

"I think she's running at about 16 million [views] right now, which is absolutely insane to me," he explained, "and bizarre that it's getting that much traction, so I wanted to come on here and tell everybody it's not true."