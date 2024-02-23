This Is Your Last Chance To Save an Extra 30% off Michael Kors’ Sale Section, Full of Dreamy Bags & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any brand that knows a thing or two about luxury handbags, it's Michael Kors. I'm sure we all remember the major hype around these bags since we were little, the way we stared up at the windows hoping one day to snag a Michael Kors bag of our own—the good old days am I right? Where fashion was at its peak. Well now, the luxury retailer has made a major comeback in popularity, and we can't get enough of it. Lucky for us, some of their coveted bags are even on sale right now, with jaw-dropping deals like 50% off some of their must-have styles plus an extra 30% off by using the code EXTRASALE at checkout. So, if there's any time but the present to finally make your dreams come true and snag a bag from the one and only luxury bag retailer, Michael Kors, it's now besties.
From black everyday satchels you can pair any outfit with to statement clutches that'll immediately turn heads at any party, Michael Kors has you covered with all the types of coveted styles you need in your life. What are you waiting for bestie? Run, don't walk to their sale section ASAP—you can thank me later.
Gabby Small Satchel
If you're looking for an everyday bag to pair any outfit with, look no further than the Gabby small satchel. Available in four colors, this chic bag features a curved top opening and a front flap fastening for easy access to all your essentials. It also has a detachable shoulder strap for hands-free wear.
Sonia Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Discover the perfect fusion of style and practicality with the Sonia crossbody bag, crafted from luxurious leather with a sleek fold-over silhouette. Effortlessly carry your essentials in a small but mighty bag, whether it's a bustling weekday or a leisurely weekend outing. Did we mention it's also on sale for less than $99? Talk about a major steal.
Medium Logo Smartphone Crossbody Bag
Crafted from Michael Kors' signature-print canvas with smooth accents, this smartphone crossbody bag is perfect for toting around all your main essentials—including snacks! Featuring two exterior compartments made to hold your credit cards and phone, you'll never lose those again with this bag by your side.
Mimi Medium Leather Messenger Bag
Instantly upgrade your seasonal look effortlessly with the Mimi, a messenger bag featuring a sleek and chic design. Crafted from smooth leather with high-shine MK hardware, its fold-over silhouette offers versatile styling options, whether worn over the shoulder or across the body.
Gabby Small Signature Logo Hobo Crossbody Bag
Embrace effortless style with the Gabby crossbody bag, radiating a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe. Its relaxed hobo-inspired silhouette is elevated with the brand's signature polished logo hardware, adding a touch of luxury to any ensemble.
Serena Small Quilted Crossbody Bag
Step into your 'It Girl' era with this quilted crossbody bag, an essential addition to your wardrobe whether you're glamming up for a night out or embracing casual-chic vibes for everyday errands. Featuring a refined polished lock, a stylish chain-link strap, and a perfectly sized silhouette, it's your go-to accessory for carrying all your essentials in unmatched style.
Carmen Medium Metallic Crocodile Embossed Tri-Fold Envelope Wallet
Perfect your everyday style with the metallic Carmen envelope wallet, crafted to effortlessly complement your handbag. With a blend of smooth and crocodile-embossed panels in a stylish tri-fold silhouette, it boasts a charming closure and convenient pockets for all your cards and cash.
Tabitha Large Feather Embellished Leather Clutch
Is there anything more fabulous than feathers? Obviously not. Turn heads with this feather-embellished leather clutch on your next night out. We love its opulent and unique look, thanks to its wispy feathers that add a playful movement and texture to the bag.
Cooper Commuter Backpack
Crafted for your daily commute or business ventures, the Cooper backpack combines a sleek pebbled finish with refined accents and understated hardware. Unveiling a spacious laptop compartment upon unzipping, it ensures secure storage for your device and charger, while a convenient front pocket keeps essential items easily accessible.
Jet Set Medium Signature Logo and Patent Convertible Crossbody Bag
Seamlessly take your outfits from day to night with this versatile crossbody bag that merges style and practicality. Featuring a timeless Signature Logo print exterior paired with a captivating patent front flap, it exudes sophistication. For a quick style switch, detach the strap and transform it into an elegant clutch for evening outings.
