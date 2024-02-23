These Athleisure Finds Under $40 Are So Chic That Even The Pickiest Sweatshirt Snobs Will Approve

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to elevate your athleisure game without breaking the bank, you are in the right place. Don't get me wrong, I love my name-brand activewear, but my bank account disagrees. Whether you're a sweatshirt snob or you're simply looking to maximize your budget, you'll be surprised by the style, value, and performance of the affordable styles I shopped from Amazon.
All of these on-trend athleisure finds are less than $40. From leggings to sports bras, hoodies to joggers, these budget-friendly pieces rival high-end brands in both quality and style.
High-Quality Amazon Athleisure Finds Under $40
- My Most Popular Find: The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets ($25)
- The Best Deal: The Gym People Quick Dry Sleeveless Top ($17)
- My Favorite Athleisure Find: Running Girl Jumpsuit ($29)
- The Most Popular Sweatshirt: Laslulu Fleece Lined Collar Pullover ($37)
90 Degree By Reflex Womens Lightweight, Full Zip Running Track Jacket
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and style with this lightweight, zip-up track jacket. Whether you're working out or running errands, you'll look effortlessly cool and feel endlessly comfortable.
This top-seller has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in 28 colors.
Laslulu Fleece Lined Collar Pullover
Elevate your wardrobe with this must-have half-zip hoodie. It has a fashionable collar and practical thumb holes. Crafted for comfort, breathability, and lightweight warmth, this hoodie is bound to become your new favorite. Whether you're lounging at home or on the move, stay effortlessly cozy and chic with this versatile piece.
It's a top-seller with 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 21 colors to choose from.
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Sweatshirt
Comfort meets style with every stitch of this oversized sweatshirt. It has a trendy mock neckline and luxuriously soft interior. This sweatshirt offers the ultimate in cozy sophistication. Embrace laid-back elegance and elevate your wardrobe rotation with this essential piece that will get you a ton of compliments.
Amazon has this style in 17 stunning colorways.
Blencot Women Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt
This is the ultimate wardrobe staple because it's comfy and fashion-forward at the same time. Its flattering silhouette complements every body shape and the quarter-zip design adds a bit of polish to any look.
You have 26 colorways to choose from. Shoppers gave this sweatshirt 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens High Waisted Running Shorts
Enhance your workout experience with these high-waisted running shorts. It's thoughtfully designed for maximum performance and style. These shorts have a flattering high-waisted fit and a built-in mesh liner for added support and breathability. There are zipper pockets to keep your essentials secure while you're on the run. They're crafted from quick-dry fabric that wicks away sweat to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your gym session.
Shoppers gave these shorts 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 19 colorways.
Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece
Indulge in luxury without breaking the bank. This affordable, half-zip sweatshirt delivers a high-end look at an unbeatable price. There's a cozy, yet functional, pocket at the front. You'll love the added convenience of thumb holes for extra warmth. It's available in a wide range of colors to suit every style on those chilly days.
Shoppers gave this sweatshirt 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens Half Zip Pullover Fleece
Make a statement with this bubblegum pink fleece, which is giving such Barbiecore vibes. If you're not a pink girl, there are l11 other colorways. The half-zip design is sophisticated,yet casual. It looks like high-end activewear without the hefty price tag.
This style has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trendy Queen Half Zip Pullover
Loungewear meets streetwear with this vibrant, teal sweatshirt. You can create. Zip it all the way up for a cozy funnel neck look or unzip it to showcase the collar and add some flair. It's made from premium fabric that exudes high-quality and style.
It comes in 19 colorways.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
Say goodbye to workout wardrobe worries with these stretchy pants that are never see-through, no matter what you're up to. Sculpt and slim your silhouette with these flared leg yoga pants. They have a next-level flattering crossover high waistline for tummy control that accentuates your curves in all the right places. The flared legs add a trendy touch and give you freedom of movement for yoga sessions.
This top-seller has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 inseams and 23 colors.
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodie
If you crave comfort, you're in luck because the athleisure trend is not going anywhere. This oversized, laidback hoodie delivers unparalleled comfort. I love this neutral color because it's so versatile, but there are lots of other options to choose from. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CRZ Yoga Seamless Workout Tank Top
Get maximum comfort and performance with this tank top that has a built-in bra and racerback straps to ensure a secure fit that moves with you. The seamless design provides a sleek silhouette. The fabric minimizes chafing for a irritation-free experience. These tanks are breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry— even during high-impact workouts.
This top comes in 31 colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has recommended this style.
Automet Womens Zip up Cropped Hoodie
This sweatshirt has a plush, fuzzy fleece lining that feels like a warm hug on cold nights. With its full-zip design and cozy hood, it's the perfect layering piece for any season. You'll love the softness and warmth of this premium sweatshirt, which comes in tons of colors.
Fisoew Womens Zip Up Sweatshirt
This full-zip sweatshirt is made from premium material that feels luxurious and stands the test of time. Lined with soft fleece, this style offers cozy warmth for brisk morning jogs, lazy lounging sessions, and everything in between. The full-zip design allows for easy layering and temperature control. The wide range of colors ensures that there's an option to suit every aesthetic.
Sunzel Womens Workout Leggings with High Waist Tummy Control
Who says you can't turn heads at the gym? These vibrant, hot pink leggings are made from buttery soft fabric. These leggings have that second-skin feel you're going to love. These are designed to support you through every move. They are squat-proof and ultra-stretchy, providing the perfect blend of flexibility and durability (they hold up well in the wash too). The high waistline features tummy control compression for a flattering fit. There are two convenient pockets, so you can stash your phone, cards, and lip balm for hands-free.
You can choose from 34 colors and 8 styles. Shoppers gave these leggings 31,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra
This is a great bra for the fashionable fitness enthusiast. The strappy criss-cross back adds a trendy flair. It is wire-free and has removable padding. It is crafted from sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric that keeps you cool, dry, and comfortable from warm-up to cool-down. It provides medium support, which is perfect for a wide range of activities.
Shoppers gave this style 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 27 colors.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"This is a classic black legging. I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering and the most forgiving," Kyle Richards shared in her roundup of fitness must-haves.
Kyle's leggings come in 41 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MathCat Seamless Workout Shirt
This electric blue, seamless long sleeve workout top is just what you need for an active lifestyle— or if you just want to dress like you have an active lifestyle. It is crafted from breathable, lightweight fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. The seamless design gives you a smooth, chafe-free experience. With just the right amount of compression, it provides support where you need it without that dreaded constricted feeling.
It comes in 44 colors and has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BMJL Women's Running Shorts
Step up your fitness game with these high-waisted running shorts that blend style and performance. These shorts provide the perfect balance of coverage and comfort, allowing you to focus on your stride without distractions. With tulip-cut bottoms, these shorts allow for maximum freedom of movement. Plus, there are zipper pockets to keep your small essentials safe and secure.
There are 45 colorways. Shoppers gave these shorts 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Women's Joggers
You'll adore these joggers made from smooth, lightweight fabric. They offer unparalleled comfort and breathability, making them perfect for all-day wear. The relaxed fit and stretchy material give you unrestricted movement and maximum comfort. The pockets are an added convenience.
Choose from 19 colors. Shoppers gave these pants 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Running Girl Sports Bra
Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to confidence with this sports bra. It has removable cups and a stretchy, well-made construction that you can count on. It provides the support you need while maintaining its shape over time.
It comes in many colors and has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra
Thanks to its longer length and flattering silhouette, this sports bra doubles as a tank top, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Whether you're flowing through yoga poses, running errands, or layering up for a casual everyday look, this bra has you covered.
Choose from 28 colors with sizes up to 3X. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Quick Dry Sleeveless Top
Stay cool and stylish all day long in this tank top made from ice silk fabric that provides an instant cooling sensation, keeping you comfortable even on the hottest days. You'll love the refreshing feel of this breathable and lightweight material. Plus, its versatile design makes it a great layering piece for adding a touch of coolness to any ensemble.
These tanks have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automet Womens Cargo Sweatpants
Get cozy in style with some baggy fleece sweatpants with cargo pockets. They are made from super-soft fleece fabric that you'll love so much, you'll get them in every color.
Running Girl Jumpsuit
I am obsessed with this jumpsuit. It is made from luxurious, stretchy fabric, that gives you unbeatable comfort and support during your workouts. The tummy control fabric provides a sculpting effect without sacrificing comfort. With its sleek design and flattering fit, you'll want to wear this jumpsuit everywhere.
Choose from 11 colors.
If you are still shopping for athleisure, you'll loves these recommendations from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.