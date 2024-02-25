Ayo Edebiri Relatably Butchers 2024 SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

Can Ayo Edebiri get a "yes, chef"?

After all, The Bear star took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, beating out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

And during her speech, the 28-year-old had a very relatable moment when she tried to recall a famous quote off the cuff. (See everyone who came home with a win here.)

"I'm looking out at this room of people whose work moves me, and motivates me, and I'm just so grateful to be here," Ayo said while accepting her trophy on stage Feb. 24, just moments after her costar Jeremy Allen White won. "And I'm going to butcher, just really bastardize a James Baldwin quote because I heard it the other day, but, 'The act of love is just really an act of mirroring.' And I think anything that anybody sees in me that's worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and it made me who I am."

Stunning in a black and white gingham gown, the Bottoms actress went on name her castmates on the Hulu series as part of that special group.