Ayo Edebiri Relatably Butchers 2024 SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Ayo Edebiri took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu on The Bear.

Can Ayo Edebiri get a "yes, chef"? 

After all, The Bear star took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, beating out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

And during her speech, the 28-year-old had a very relatable moment when she tried to recall a famous quote off the cuff. (See everyone who came home with a win here.)

"I'm looking out at this room of people whose work moves me, and motivates me, and I'm just so grateful to be here," Ayo said while accepting her trophy on stage Feb. 24, just moments after her costar Jeremy Allen White won. "And I'm going to butcher, just really bastardize a James Baldwin quote because I heard it the other day, but, 'The act of love is just really an act of mirroring.' And I think anything that anybody sees in me that's worth anything is because of the people who love me and support me and it made me who I am."

Stunning in a black and white gingham gown, the Bottoms actress went on name her castmates on the Hulu series as part of that special group.

"One of the biggest displays of that is The Bear, and the cast and crew of that show," she continued. "I just wouldn't be possible without you guys. You're a miracle. I'm so grateful to be in your company. It's made me a better person, and I hope a better actor."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

SAG Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

2

Amy Schumer Shares Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

3

How Jason Sudeikis Reacted After SAG Award Goes to Jeremy Allen White

But Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series wasn't the only talent-packed television category this year. The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The Morning Show and Succession all faced off in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. Plus, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, Barry's Bill Hader, The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White each picked up nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. 

Keep reading for all the stars who took home trophies at the 2024 SAG Awards. 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

