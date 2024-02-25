The One Where Jennifer Aniston Owns the 2024 Sag Awards Red Carpet

At the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, Jennifer Aniston—nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for The Morning Show—turned heads on the red carpet in a sparking silver dress.

It's not that common, it doesn't happen to everyone, and it is a big deal. And by that we're talking about Jennifer Aniston's 2024 SAG Awards red carpet look.

After all, the Morning Show actress stepped out at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall for the Feb. 24 ceremony wearing a dazzling silver gown. And she let the dress speak for itself, choosing to finish off her look with simple silver heels and subtle earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

But Jennifer wasn't only there to turn heads on the red carpet—she also earned two nominations for her work as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

The 55-year-old was nominated alongside Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown, Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us, Keri Russell from The Diplomat and Sarah Snook from Succession for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Plus, she earned recognition alongside her castmates Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon and Greta Lee in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. (Also nominated: The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us and Succession.) 

Winner or not, however, Jen will still take the stage at the film and television event, as she was also given the honor of presenting Barbra Streisand with SAG's Live Achievement Award. 

After all, the Murder Mystery actress, who has been a fan of the Funny Girl star since she "was a kid," has said she also calls the 81-year-old a friend. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"You know when you meet people you idolize and then you walk away from the conversation thinking, 'Well, that was a disappointment; they were kinder and more fabulous in my mind?'" Jennifer told Harper's Bazaar in August 2010. "Well, [Barbara] was wonderful, and you could talk to her about anything."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ryan Michelle Bathe

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Ayo Edebiri

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez

In custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison & Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ciara

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa McCarthy

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

David Oyelow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

