The One Where Jennifer Aniston Owns the 2024 Sag Awards Red Carpet

It's not that common, it doesn't happen to everyone, and it is a big deal. And by that we're talking about Jennifer Aniston's 2024 SAG Awards red carpet look.

After all, the Morning Show actress stepped out at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall for the Feb. 24 ceremony wearing a dazzling silver gown. And she let the dress speak for itself, choosing to finish off her look with simple silver heels and subtle earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

But Jennifer wasn't only there to turn heads on the red carpet—she also earned two nominations for her work as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

The 55-year-old was nominated alongside Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown, Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us, Keri Russell from The Diplomat and Sarah Snook from Succession for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Plus, she earned recognition alongside her castmates Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon and Greta Lee in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. (Also nominated: The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us and Succession.)