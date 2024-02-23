Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Love Is Burning Red at Sydney Eras Tour in Australia

Travis Kelce is on Taylor Swift's A-Team—even Down Under.
After the NFL player touched down in Australia on Feb. 22, it was his turn to play cheer captain when Taylor hit the stage for her latest Eras Tour show in Sydney on Feb. 23 local time.
Travis, 34, was seen smiling as he crossed the floor at Accor Stadium in footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by fans. Other videos showed the Kansas City Chiefs player smiling lovingly at the stage and clapping from the VIP tent at the close of one of the show's songs—his arm appropriately bedecked in friendship bracelets.
Other fans shared videos of Taylor's "Willow" performance, during which they were convinced she pointed right at Travis in the crowd while singing the line, "That's my man."
She's been in Australia for the past week, performing in Melbourne for three nights before taking a break to see some tourist attractions in Sydney, including a dinner with opener Sabrina Carpenter at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills. Travis even joined Taylor for a koala-ty date at the zoo on Feb. 22 after he landed.
But their Aussie reunion is just the latest adventure for the couple during their whirlwind month.
Starting Feb. 7, Taylor kicked off the jet-setting by performing in Tokyo, Japan for three nights before hopping on a plane back to the U.S. to catch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take home the 2024 Super Bowl trophy in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. As she told the football player after the game, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"
The pair was flanked by their squad—including Blake Lively and Ice Spice, as well as her parents Scott and Andrea Swift and his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce—as they celebrated the victory and went clubbing in Sin City afterward.
Now, she'll be hitting the stage each night in Sydney through Feb. 26, later resuming the Eras Tour in Singapore in March.
And considering Travis has a big reputation to uphold at the Eras Tour—it was, after all, where he first tried to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner in July—perhaps he'll take a page out of Taylor's playbook when it comes to spectator behavior.
He praised his girlfriend after the Super Bowl for her willingness to let loose and have fun at the public event—specifically shouting out her chugging abilities after he saw her "slam down" a drink at the big game.
"She's done this before," Travis quipped on his New Heights podcast Feb. 14. "She's a pro."
Jason, who was in the suite with Taylor during the championship, explained, "I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know what was going on at first... I saw them go for the drinks, and then, ‘Oh, oh this is happening. Chug. Chug.' She's getting plastered, pretty cool."
Raise a glass to all these adorable milestones in Taylor and Travis' love story: