Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Love Is Burning Red at Sydney Eras Tour in Australia

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Step Out Together for a Date at Sydney Zoo

Travis Kelce is on Taylor Swift's A-Team—even Down Under.

After the NFL player touched down in Australia on Feb. 22, it was his turn to play cheer captain when Taylor hit the stage for her latest Eras Tour show in Sydney on Feb. 23 local time.

Travis, 34, was seen smiling as he crossed the floor at Accor Stadium in footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by fans. Other videos showed the Kansas City Chiefs player smiling lovingly at the stage and clapping from the VIP tent at the close of one of the show's songs—his arm appropriately bedecked in friendship bracelets.

Other fans shared videos of Taylor's "Willow" performance, during which they were convinced she pointed right at Travis in the crowd while singing the line, "That's my man."

She's been in Australia for the past week, performing in Melbourne for three nights before taking a break to see some tourist attractions in Sydney, including a dinner with opener Sabrina Carpenter at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills. Travis even joined Taylor for a koala-ty date at the zoo on Feb. 22 after he landed.

But their Aussie reunion is just the latest adventure for the couple during their whirlwind month.