Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Love Is Burning Red at Sydney Eras Tour in Australia

Taylor Swift was not on her own, kid, when boyfriend Travis Kelce joined the crowd at her Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 23.

Watch: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Step Out Together for a Date at Sydney Zoo

Travis Kelce is on Taylor Swift's A-Team—even Down Under.

After the NFL player touched down in Australia on Feb. 22, it was his turn to play cheer captain when Taylor hit the stage for her latest Eras Tour show in Sydney on Feb. 23 local time.

Travis, 34, was seen smiling as he crossed the floor at Accor Stadium in footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by fans. Other videos showed the Kansas City Chiefs player smiling lovingly at the stage and clapping from the VIP tent at the close of one of the show's songs—his arm appropriately bedecked in friendship bracelets.

Other fans shared videos of Taylor's "Willow" performance, during which they were convinced she pointed right at Travis in the crowd while singing the line, "That's my man."

She's been in Australia for the past week, performing in Melbourne for three nights before taking a break to see some tourist attractions in Sydney, including a dinner with opener Sabrina Carpenter at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills. Travis even joined Taylor for a koala-ty date at the zoo on Feb. 22 after he landed. 

But their Aussie reunion is just the latest adventure for the couple during their whirlwind month. 

Starting Feb. 7, Taylor kicked off the jet-setting by performing in Tokyo, Japan for three nights before hopping on a plane back to the U.S. to catch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take home the 2024 Super Bowl trophy in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. As she told the football player after the game, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"

The pair was flanked by their squad—including Blake Lively and Ice Spice, as well as her parents Scott and Andrea Swift and his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce—as they celebrated the victory and went clubbing in Sin City afterward. 

Now, she'll be hitting the stage each night in Sydney through Feb. 26, later resuming the Eras Tour in Singapore in March.

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

And considering Travis has a big reputation to uphold at the Eras Tour—it was, after all, where he first tried to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner in July—perhaps he'll take a page out of Taylor's playbook when it comes to spectator behavior. 

He praised his girlfriend after the Super Bowl for her willingness to let loose and have fun at the public event—specifically shouting out her chugging abilities after he saw her "slam down" a drink at the big game. 

"She's done this before," Travis quipped on his New Heights podcast Feb. 14. "She's a pro." 

Jason, who was in the suite with Taylor during the championship, explained, "I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know what was going on at first... I saw them go for the drinks, and then, ‘Oh, oh this is happening. Chug. Chug.' She's getting plastered, pretty cool." 

Raise a glass to all these adorable milestones in Taylor and Travis' love story:

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

