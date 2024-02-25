How Jason Sudeikis Reacted After Losing 2024 SAG Award to Jeremy Allen White

Watch : Jeremy Allen White Stars in Steamy New Fashion Campaign

Much like Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis can't always be a winner.

At the 2024 SAG Awards Feb. 24, the actor lost the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series to The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, but much like his TV alter ego, Jason was incredibly kind about it. (See the full list of winners here.)

As Jeremy made his way to the stage, Jason gave him a huge round of applause and could be seen mouthing to the camera, "Yeah, yeah, he can have it."

After shouting out his fellow nominee and costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as the FX show's cast and crew, Jeremy reflected on what being an actor means to him.

"I'm so honored to be in this community," he said from the stage. "I've wanted to be apart of this community for my whole life. I had no backup plan. I started very young and I'm just so incredibly touched to be standing in front of you all today and to get this from my peers who I admire so much."

After thanking his daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3—whom he shares with ex Addison Timlin—the 33-year-old joked, "Wow, they give you a lot of time at this one, but that's all I have."