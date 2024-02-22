Podcaster Bobbi Althoff and Ex Cory Settle Divorce 2 Weeks After Filing

Watch : Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Responds To Cory Althoff’s Divorce Filing

Bobbi Althoff will soon be officially single.

The host of The Really Good Podcast and ex Cory Althoff have settled their divorce, two weeks after he filed papers to end their four-year marriage.

Bobbi officially responded to his filing and noted that they have "reached a global martial settlement agreement, including resolution of all property," per legal documents obtained by E! News and filed at a Los Angeles court Feb. 21.

Like Cory, the podcaster also requested joint legal and physical custody of their children—Luca, 3, and Isla, 19 months, and for the former couple to pay their own attorney fees. Both also listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, which they noted had occurred on the Fourth of July last year.

After Cori filed for divorce on Feb. 7, Bobbi spoke out to confirm that the two were ending their marriage.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram the same day. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."