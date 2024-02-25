2024 SAG Awards: See All The Couples Taking in the Lights, Cameras and Action Together

The 2024 SAG Awards are here and a number of Hollywood stars arrived with their IRL loves, including stars Margot Robbie and Jon Hamm. See all the adorable photos here.

Whether they're nominees or not, these celebrities are all winning in their relationships.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards (better known as the SAG Awards) are officially here, and a number of this year's attendees took the opportunity to put their true love on display. Indeed, the carpet at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24 became the stage for many celebrity couples, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Many nominees also took the opportunity to turn the evening into a date night, including Nyad's Jodie Foster who arrived with her wife and fellow actress Alexandra Hedison and Barbie's Margot Robbie, whose IRL Ken Tom Ackerley was by her side. 

And though they didn't walk the carpet together, couple Ali Wong and Bill Hader are one of the night's most decorated duos, having both earned nominations. For her part, Ali is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work in Beef, while Bill's role in Barry earned him a nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category. 

Heading into the evening, Barbie and Oppenheimer led the film nominations with four apiece, while the casts of SuccessionTed Lasso and The Bear earned their shows the top TV spots. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Broadway legend and overall multi-hyphenate Barbra Streisand is also set to receive a particularly special honor: the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, which is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession."

But until then, keep reading for all the adorable celebrity couples hitting the 2024 SAG Awards together. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emilie Livingston &  Jeff Goldblum

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Tom Ackerley & Margot Robbie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mireille Enos & Alan Ruck

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison & Jodie Foster

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

