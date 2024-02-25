2024 SAG Awards: See All The Couples Taking in the Lights, Cameras and Action Together

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Teases SECRETS in The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

Whether they're nominees or not, these celebrities are all winning in their relationships.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards (better known as the SAG Awards) are officially here, and a number of this year's attendees took the opportunity to put their true love on display. Indeed, the carpet at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Feb. 24 became the stage for many celebrity couples, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Many nominees also took the opportunity to turn the evening into a date night, including Nyad's Jodie Foster who arrived with her wife and fellow actress Alexandra Hedison and Barbie's Margot Robbie, whose IRL Ken Tom Ackerley was by her side.

And though they didn't walk the carpet together, couple Ali Wong and Bill Hader are one of the night's most decorated duos, having both earned nominations. For her part, Ali is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work in Beef, while Bill's role in Barry earned him a nod in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category.