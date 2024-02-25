You'll Love Selena Gomez's Sparkly 2024 SAG Awards Dress Like a Love Song

Selena Gomez stepped out at the Feb. 24 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles donning an eye-catching white gown that you'll naturally want to see.

We can't keep Selena Gomez's latest red carpet look to ourselves.

After all, the Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in an elegant custom white Atelier Versace dress at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 24. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

For the occasion, the 31-year-old paired her sparkling look with hoop earrings and a flowing hairstyle.

Selena and her Only Murders costars are nominated at the ceremony for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series against Abbott ElementaryBarryThe Bear and Ted Lasso.

The cast previously teamed up together at the Golden Globes in January, where the "Love On" singer donned an eye-catching asymmetrical red dress with a cut-out top.

And although she was lost her nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series at the ceremony (which ended up going to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear), Selena still deemed herself a winner, sharing a photo of a steamy makeout session with her boyfriend Benny Blanco to Instagram

Later that month, she continued her red theme in a maroon strapless Oscar De La Renta look at the Emmys, and was even accompanied by the "Lonely" producer—although the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

As we wait to see if Selena and her Only Murders cast wins the SAG Award, keep reading to see how her peers showed out for the occasion.

 

In custom Atelier Versace.

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace SS15 Couture.

Penélope Cruz 

In custom Chanel.

Emily Blunt

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 

Ciara

Brie Larson

