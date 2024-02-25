You'll Love Selena Gomez's Sparkly 2024 SAG Awards Dress Like a Love Song

Watch : Emily Blunt and Selena Gomez Poke Fun at Golden Globes Lip Reading-Gate

We can't keep Selena Gomez's latest red carpet look to ourselves.

After all, the Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in an elegant custom white Atelier Versace dress at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 24. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

For the occasion, the 31-year-old paired her sparkling look with hoop earrings and a flowing hairstyle.

Selena and her Only Murders costars are nominated at the ceremony for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear and Ted Lasso.

The cast previously teamed up together at the Golden Globes in January, where the "Love On" singer donned an eye-catching asymmetrical red dress with a cut-out top.

And although she was lost her nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series at the ceremony (which ended up going to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear), Selena still deemed herself a winner, sharing a photo of a steamy makeout session with her boyfriend Benny Blanco to Instagram.