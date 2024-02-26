If Mornings Make You Miserable, These Problem-Solving Finds Will Help You Get It Together

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's face it: Mornings are tough. Each and every day starts with the challenge of breaking up with our cozy, cozy beds for the day, and then all the challenges that follow of pulling ourselves together in time for work. The way your morning routine goes determines how the rest of your day is going to go, and if you don't believe us, just think back to that one morning when you hit snooze one too many times on your alarm, then stubbed your toe on your dresser, burned your hand on the frying pan while making breakfast, spilled your coffee, and to top it all off, couldn't find your keys as you were rushing to get out the door. Oh, and you forgot your headphones ... on a day full of meetings & deadlines. Yeah, it sucks. While we couldn't be more excited for spring break (hello, tropical beaches, swimsuit shopping, & music festival season), there are still quite a few grumpy, caffeine-fueled mornings left before we get to board the plane or hit the road to a relaxing vacay.

Before you start spiraling into despair (as we almost may or may not have prior to writing this article), pause. Take a few deep, calming breaths, and listen up. We fully know just how much of a struggle getting through the foreday, and we wouldn't wish that anyone, especially you, bestie. That's why we've combed through Amazon to round up the very best problem-solving finds that will, in essence, make your mornings sooo much easier to get through without dreading the rest of the day. From shopper-approved bag organizers, wrinkle-releasing spray & bottle cleansing tablets to internet-viral hair-smoothing sticks & milk frothers, these finds may not magically transform you into a morning person overnight, but they will make the AM much less scary & miserable. And, hey, a win is a win.