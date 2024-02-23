Kate Spade Outlet’s Surprise Day Deals Are Colorful & Plentiful, with Chic Bags Starting at $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: The Best Finds From Kate Spade Outlet's Surprise Day Deals
- Editor's Pick: Leila Mini Zip Crossbody,
$329$87.20
- Most Popular: Harper Crossbody,
$279$59
- Best Deal: Staci Tote and Wristlet Set,
$499$99
When it comes to surprises, I'm a big fan. Whether it's people jumping out from behind furniture for my birthday or my hair being just a little less frizzy in the morning, it's the unexpected moments that can be the most memorable. Which is why I'm so excited for Kate Spade's Surprise Day deals (although it's no surprise that this sale is amazing). That's right, this limited time event will include offerings up to 80% off and an extra 20% off select styles. And, as usual, these chic, stylish, and elegant bags over at Kate Spade outlet go with just about anything (and they come in so many cute colors).
If you're looking for a large tote bag that can even fit a laptop, there's a sturdy nylon pick that you'll want to take everywhere – and it's down from $299 to $71.20. Searching for a classic crossbody? Then you need this one that comes in colors like quartz pink and pale sapphirine – plus its $299 price tag has been reduced to $79. Or how about this trendy crossbody that you can also wear as a shoulder bag? It's on sale from $349 to $89, and one reviewer calls it the "perfect going out purse."
These deals aren't going to last long, so head over to Kate Spade outlet while you can. You don't want to be surprised that your fav bags have sold out. Scroll down to check out our best deals and cutest picks. Happy Surprise Day!
Madison Flap Convertible Crossbody
Wear the Madison convertible bag as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag, and you're sure to get compliments. It's casual, yet dressy, and the chic gold chain can be removed, so you can get two different looks when you wear it. Available in five colors, the best part is definitely the $89 price tag.
Harper Crossbody
Available in black, bright carnation, tusk, and light olive, you can get the $279 Harper Crossbody for just $59. It's the perfect size for running errands and might just become your everyday bag.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
This pebbled leather crossbody is beloved by reviewers for its style and quality. It's perfect for going shopping, going out for the night, or travel. Just enough room for your essentials, it's also the perfect price at $89 (original price tag $299).
Leila Mini Zip Crossbody
The classic look of this warm gingerbread crossbody is just what you need to compliment your capsule wardrobe. Stylish and versatile, it goes with so many outfits and it's an extra 20% off for a limited time.
Madison Saffiano Leather Saddle Bag
Made of soft leather with a thick, sturdy strap, this saddle bag has a timeless, elegant quality to it. Snag it for an extra 20% off for a limited time, and choose between three colors. One shopper raved, "Just the right size. Love the fabric strap. Big enough for phone, small enough to wear on the go."
Staci Tote and Wristlet Set
Save a whopping $400 on this Staci set. It includes a large tote that can fit just about anything, a pouch for your accessories, and a wristlet for when you only have a few items to carry. Snag it in black, tusk, grenache, or light olive before it sells out.
Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
This tea rose crossbody is so adorable, and it can be yours for $63 (original price $239). It's the perfect size for a night out and can fit a phone, keys, wallet, and chapstick, according to reviewers. One fan added, "Just gorgeous!"
Kitt Nylon Large Tote
If you need a stylish tote that can fit all your essentials, and even a laptop, then look no further than the Kitt Large Tote. It's made of recycled nylon that's easy to clean, and you can snag it in black or violet spritz. This fan raved, "Pics don't do it justice! I've got so many compliments on my bag."
Sadie Crossbody
A Kate Spade classic, the Sadie Crossbody is essential for any wardrobe. It's versatile, effortlessly chic, and the tasseled zipper elevates the look. You can get it in so many colors and the price tag can't be beat.
Madison Small Slim Card Holder
Pair your new Kate Spade bag with this slim leather card holder. It has six slots, an open middle compartment, and comes in five pretty colors. One sensible user wrote, "I bought this for going out so I don't have to bring my whole wallet. It hold all the essentials I'll need and fits perfect in my pocket."
