Kate Spade Outlet’s Surprise Day Deals Are Colorful & Plentiful, with Chic Bags Starting at $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

TL;DR: The Best Finds From Kate Spade Outlet's Surprise Day Deals

When it comes to surprises, I'm a big fan. Whether it's people jumping out from behind furniture for my birthday or my hair being just a little less frizzy in the morning, it's the unexpected moments that can be the most memorable. Which is why I'm so excited for Kate Spade's Surprise Day deals (although it's no surprise that this sale is amazing). That's right, this limited time event will include offerings up to 80% off and an extra 20% off select styles. And, as usual, these chic, stylish, and elegant bags over at Kate Spade outlet go with just about anything (and they come in so many cute colors).

If you're looking for a large tote bag that can even fit a laptop, there's a sturdy nylon pick that you'll want to take everywhere – and it's down from $299 to $71.20. Searching for a classic crossbody? Then you need this one that comes in colors like quartz pink and pale sapphirine – plus its $299 price tag has been reduced to $79. Or how about this trendy crossbody that you can also wear as a shoulder bag? It's on sale from $349 to $89, and one reviewer calls it the "perfect going out purse."

These deals aren't going to last long, so head over to Kate Spade outlet while you can. You don't want to be surprised that your fav bags have sold out. Scroll down to check out our best deals and cutest picks. Happy Surprise Day!