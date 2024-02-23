RHOP's Mia Thornton Threatens Karen Huger With a New Cheating Rumor in Tense Preview

Mia Thornton continues to be a thorn in Karen Huger's side.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 25 episode, The Real Housewives of Potomac stars go head-to-head in a battle over each other's cheating rumors.
The drama kicks off when Gizelle Bryant grills Karen over an accusation the Grande Dame made about Mia earlier this season.
"So, at Nneka's house, you told Mia that she was screwing a rapper and screwing a married man," Gizelle says in the preview. "In years past, if I had said that, you would be going on a rampage of, 'Giselle's trying to destroy families. Giselle's trying to not respect marriages. Giselle, Giselle, Giselle.'"
In Karen's defense, she's also been accused by her costars of cheating on husband Ray Huger in years past.
"You all have come after my marriage time after time again," she retorts. "I am done turning the other cheek because you guys are so f--king disrespectful at all times to my marriage and to me. And, Mia, I brought you in this group."
But when Mia—married to Gordon Thornton—asks, "Why would you be disrespectful to my marriage if you don't want me to be disrespectful to yours?" Karen reasons, "I brought it to you in your face what I had heard about you," as opposed to spreading it behind her back.
Cut to a flashback of Mia bringing the gossip she heard about Karen straight to Karen's face.
"Someone is saying that you were dating his best friend," Mia alleges during a previous season eight episode. "You guys went to Vegas, you had sex with him in the bathroom."
But when Karen pleads for sympathy from her costar during the heated exchange, Mia doubles down—and makes a bombshell threat.
"Which is why I haven't shared the true story," Mia fires back, seemingly teasing plans to reveal more dirty details about the incident allegedly involving Karen in Las Vegas. "Want to try it?"
