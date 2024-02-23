RHOP's Mia Thornton Threatens Karen Huger With a New Cheating Rumor in Tense Preview

Watch : 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals Dream Musical Collab

Mia Thornton continues to be a thorn in Karen Huger's side.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 25 episode, The Real Housewives of Potomac stars go head-to-head in a battle over each other's cheating rumors.

The drama kicks off when Gizelle Bryant grills Karen over an accusation the Grande Dame made about Mia earlier this season.

"So, at Nneka's house, you told Mia that she was screwing a rapper and screwing a married man," Gizelle says in the preview. "In years past, if I had said that, you would be going on a rampage of, 'Giselle's trying to destroy families. Giselle's trying to not respect marriages. Giselle, Giselle, Giselle.'"

In Karen's defense, she's also been accused by her costars of cheating on husband Ray Huger in years past.

"You all have come after my marriage time after time again," she retorts. "I am done turning the other cheek because you guys are so f--king disrespectful at all times to my marriage and to me. And, Mia, I brought you in this group."