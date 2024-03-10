Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Barbie's 2024 Oscars Snub

Watch : Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Directing Barbie

There can never be Kenough love for Barbie.

In fact, during the Oscars on March 10, host Jimmy Kimmel even took a dig at the Academy for snubbing the film's director Greta Gerwig. (See every star at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

"Barbie was a monster hit," Kimmel said in his opening monologue. "What a thing, what an achievement. To take a plastic doll nobody even liked anymore...now Barbie's a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believe deserved to be nominated for Best Director."

"Hold on a second," the emcee told the audience as they applauded Gerwig. "I know you're clapping but you're the ones who didn't vote for her by the way. Don't act like you had nothing to do with this."

The Academy raised eyebrows in January when it failed to nominate Gerwig in the Best Director category for the 2024 Oscars, while star Margot Robbie was also left off the Best Actress list. However, they were still technically recognized by the Academy, given that Robbie, a producer on Barbie, is nominated in Best Picture category alongside American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Meanwhile, Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay against American Fiction's Cord Jefferson, Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan, Poor Things' Tony McNamara and The Zone of Interest's Jonathan Glazer.