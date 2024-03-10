Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Barbie's 2024 Oscars Snub

During the 2024 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel cheekily poked fun at the Academy for snubbing Barbie's Greta Gerwig.

Watch: Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Directing Barbie

There can never be Kenough love for Barbie.

In fact, during the Oscars on March 10, host Jimmy Kimmel even took a dig at the Academy for snubbing the film's director Greta Gerwig. (See every star at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

"Barbie was a monster hit," Kimmel said in his opening monologue. "What a thing, what an achievement. To take a plastic doll nobody even liked anymore...now Barbie's a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believe deserved to be nominated for Best Director."

"Hold on a second," the emcee told the audience as they applauded Gerwig. "I know you're clapping but you're the ones who didn't vote for her by the way. Don't act like you had nothing to do with this."

The Academy raised eyebrows in January when it failed to nominate Gerwig in the Best Director category for the 2024 Oscars, while star Margot Robbie was also left off the Best Actress list. However, they were still technically recognized by the Academy, given that Robbie, a producer on Barbie, is nominated in Best Picture category alongside American FictionAnatomy of a FallThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestro, OppenheimerPast LivesPoor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Meanwhile, Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay against American Fiction's Cord JeffersonOppenheimer's Christopher NolanPoor ThingsTony McNamara and The Zone of Interest's Jonathan Glazer.

 

Oscars 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

In total, Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, which is just fine with Gerwig.

"Of course I wanted it for Margot," she told TIME Feb. 21. "But I'm just happy we all get to be there together."

Robbie, who portrayed the titular character in the movie, isn't losing sleep over the snub either. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," she said at a SAG screening of the film Jan. 30, per Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

And although Robbie was left out of the acting categories, her costars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were recognized.

In the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Ferrera is up against Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Jodie Foster (NYAD) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

As for Gosling, he's facing off against Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category.

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

